Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fuel prices in metro cities remain unchanged

    On Sunday, petrol and diesel prices in significant cities remained steady.

    Fuel prices in metro cities remain unchanged - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

    The fuel price across the country remains unchanged on Sunday in the metro cities. The cost has remained static for over 120 dates, and this marks the most prolonged durations; the rate has remained firm ever since the daily revision of prices began in June 2017. 

    The central government reduced excise duty on November 4, 2021, to provide relief from historically high prices. The government reduced the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 per litre, resulting in significant reductions in fuel prices.

    In December 2021, the Delhi government cut the value-added tax on gasoline from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. As a result, petrol prices in the national capital have dropped by Rs 8.56 per litre.

    In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 per litre, while diesel is sold at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre. Among metro cities, Mumbai continues to have the highest fuel prices. Fuel prices differ by state due to value-added tax or VAT. In Chennai, petrol is sold at Rs 101.40 and diesel at Rs 91.43. Kolkata, Rs 104.67 for petrol and Rs 89.79 for diesel. 

    State-run oil refineries such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum alter fuel prices daily, considering international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any gasoline and diesel price changes take effect at 6 am every day.

    India relies on imports for 85 per cent of its oil needs, and domestic gasoline and diesel prices are tied to international rates. Despite a spike in global oil prices, the rates for gasoline and diesel have remained unchanged for more than three months. The rates have also been maintained even though assembly elections in the politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh are still ongoing. In contrast, polls in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur have just finished.

    Several analysts and industry experts have suggested that fuel prices may be raised after the Uttar Pradesh elections on March 7. The results were announced on March 10, as oil prices have risen above $116 globally due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: How hike in crude oil price will impact India, and common man

    Also Read: Aviation turbine fuel prices hike by 5.2%, highest ever

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro line buys his ticket travels with young friends gcw

    PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro line, buys his ticket; travels with 'young friends'

    Private military outfits fighting in Russia Ukraine war gcw

    Private military outfits fighting in Russia-Ukraine war?

    Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Sunday-dnm

    Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Sunday

    Russia Ukraine war Strongly pressing Russian, Ukrainian govts, stay inside says MEA to students in Sumy-dnm

    ‘Strongly pressing Russian, Ukrainian govts, stay inside’, says MEA to students in Sumy

    UP Election 2022: Polls pro-incumbency, people fighting for continuation of govt, says PM Modi in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Polls ‘pro-incumbency’, people fighting for continuation of govt, says PM Modi in Varanasi

    Recent Stories

    Shane Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa-ayh

    Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa

    PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro line buys his ticket travels with young friends gcw

    PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro line, buys his ticket; travels with 'young friends'

    Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble: Actress gets non-bailable warrant in 2019 fraud case RCB

    Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble: Actress gets non-bailable warrant in 2019 fraud case

    How Airbnb rentals are helping Ukrainians amid war with Russia gcw

    How Airbnb rentals are helping Ukrainians amid war with Russia

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics RCB

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics

    Recent Videos

    Good on PM Modi s part to send 4 ministers says Indian envoy to Poland gcw

    'Good on PM Modi's part to send 4 ministers...' says Indian envoy to Poland

    Video Icon
    Racism amid Russian invasion Ukrainian civilians pushed and hit Indian students

    Ukrainians told Indian students, 'will not let black people enter trains'

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine crisis Indian students relive war horror

    'Air raid sirens kept going off...' Indian students relive Ukraine war horror

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss to JFC - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss - Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFc vs OFC: Odisha FC tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur FC - Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur - Coyle

    Video Icon