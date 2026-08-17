The annual Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra convoy reached Rajouri safely under tight security. Local police ensured smooth traffic, while the VHP praised strong coordination between local communities, civil authorities, and security personnel.

Yatra Convoy Arrives Safely in Rajouri

The annual Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra convoy reached Rajouri under stringent security protocols on Monday, with local authorities ensuring smooth traffic flow and strong inter-community coordination across the route.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farooq Qaiser confirmed the convoy's safe arrival, noting that comprehensive advisories had been distributed through local print media, broadcast channels, and digital platforms to minimise public disruption. "The convoy arrived in Rajouri today, and traffic along the route is being managed systematically. Despite the convoy comprising around 50 vehicles, including approximately 42 large buses, traffic is flowing at its normal pace," he said. "Advisories regarding the Yatra have been issued to print and local media, and are also being circulated via WhatsApp groups. For the locals, the key message is that the arriving pilgrims are our guests, and we must prove ourselves to be excellent hosts. We need to take good care of them; meanwhile, we request the pilgrims to adhere to traffic regulations during the convoy's movement," he said.

VHP Hails Inter-Community Coordination

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) State President Rajesh Gupta commended the collaborative effort between local communities, civil authorities, and security personnel in facilitating the pilgrimage. "I believe the coordination between all sections of society and the administration deserves appreciation. While we often live in our own separate spheres, it is remarkable to see all sections of society, along with the police and civil administration, coming together to execute such a noble task," he said.

Gupta added that the initiative underscores regional unity, adding that the support provided by the administration is playing a vital role in the endeavour. "This initiative arose after attempts were made to sever the bond between this region and the rest of India. The administration has extended its full support and is playing a very proactive role in this endeavour," he said.

Heightened Preparations for Pilgrimage

The commencement of the pilgrimage comes amid heightened preparations by the administration to facilitate the arrival and movement of devotees while ensuring that the annual religious event is conducted peacefully. The yatra is expected to witness participation from pilgrims from different parts of the country over the coming days. (ANI)