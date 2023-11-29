Silkyara tunnel rescue: 'From yoga to walk', rescued workers tell how they survived for 17 days

The meticulous rescue, which took place between 7:45 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday night, concluded a prolonged effort by a team of 12 rat-hole miners and NDRF personnel. The workers, now freed from the tunnel's confines, shared their experiences from their harrowing entrapment.

After a grueling 17-day ordeal trapped within the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, the rescued workers finally emerged to safety on Tuesday evening, thanks to a combined effort involving multiple agencies, notably the Indian Army. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, overseeing the entire operation, confirmed the workers' well-being, emphasizing their good health.

The meticulous rescue, which took place between 7:45 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday night, concluded a prolonged effort by a team of 12 rat-hole miners and NDRF personnel. The workers, now freed from the tunnel's confines, shared their experiences from their harrowing entrapment.

Despite the daunting situation, many workers expressed unwavering optimism. Saba Ahmed from Bihar highlighted their camaraderie, emphasizing how they supported each other during the trying time. "We were like brothers, always together, even taking walks in the tunnel after dinner," Ahmed mentioned.

Vishal from Himachal Pradesh recalled the initial suffocation followed by a sense of normalcy once communication with the outside world was established. "We never lost hope... I am absolutely fine. All of us are fine and I am thankful to everyone for evacuating us safely," Vishal remarked.

Bhaskar Khulbe, the former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office overseeing the rescue, commended the workers' remarkable courage and resilience. "The courage shown by the 41 workers demonstrates that one should never lose hope. Difficulties do come in life," Khukbe expressed, highlighting the invaluable lesson from the workers’ endurance.

Currently under observation at a hospital in Chinyalisaur, the workers are expected to be transferred to AIIMS-Rishikesh for further assessment before being reunited with their families. Their remarkable resilience in the face of adversity stands as a testament to the strength of the human spirit.