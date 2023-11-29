Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Medical emergency on train: 80 passengers aboard Bharat Gaurav Special treated for suspected food poisoning

    As the train arrived at 11:25 pm, affected passengers were promptly assisted off the train and attended to on the platform. Despite experiencing symptoms like dizziness, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea, none of the passengers required hospitalization.

    Medical emergency on train: 80 passengers aboard Bharat Gaurav Special treated for suspected food poisoning
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    Passengers aboard a Bharat Gaurav Special train destined for Palitana in Gujarat experienced a distressing turn of events as the train approached Pune railway station on Tuesday. Roughly 80 passengers, out of nearly 1,000 on board, complained of stomach infections and suspected food poisoning, prompting a swift response from railway authorities.

    Ramdas Bhise, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO of the Pune rail division, confirmed receiving reports of passengers feeling unwell around 10:45 pm. Reacting promptly, a team of railway hospital doctors and medical professionals from Ruby Hall were dispatched to Pune station to provide immediate medical assistance.

    As the train arrived at 11:25 pm, affected passengers were promptly assisted off the train and attended to on the platform. Despite experiencing symptoms like dizziness, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea, none of the passengers required hospitalization. Following the necessary medical aid, the train resumed its journey with all passengers by approximately 12:30 am.

    Investigations are underway to understand the cause behind the distressing incident. Although the train did not offer onboard pantry services, reports emerged that passengers received food at Wadi railway station, approximately 180 km from Solapur. Railway officials are probing into the source of this food, considering claims that food donations were also distributed among passengers. They have clarified that the railways did not provide the food in question and are actively seeking its origin to determine any possible link to the reported illnesses.

    The incident has prompted a thorough examination of the food sources and donations received by passengers during the journey, aiming to ascertain the cause of the discomfort experienced by a significant number of travelers. Railway authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers during their journeys, striving to prevent such incidents through rigorous investigations and necessary precautions.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
