Ayodhya Mosque construction likely to be completed by December 2023

The construction of the Dhannipur Ayodhya Mosque is likely to be completed by the end of December 2023, while the remaining structures on the five-acre Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah Complex will be come up subsequently, Trust secretary said.

The construction of a mosque in Ayodhya, being built pursuant to the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, is expected to be completed by December next year, the trust entrusted with the task has said.

"By the end of this month, we aim to receive clearance from the Ayodhya Development Authority for the proposed mosque, hospital, community kitchen, library, and research center's map. We will soon begin building the mosque," Athar Hussain, secretary of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust, told PTI.

The other buildings on the five-acre Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah Complex would be built after the Dhannipur Ayodhya Mosque, which is expected to be finished by the end of December 2023, he added.

In its ruling on the long-running Ayodhya controversy, the Supreme Court mandated that a Ram temple be built on the 2.77-acre site where the Babri Masjid formerly stood and that five acres be set aside for the construction of a mosque in the Uttar Pradesh district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the temple's "bhoomi pujan" in August 2020, and the temple trust anticipates that it will be accessible to worshippers in January 2024.

Given that the upcoming parliamentary election is set for early 2024, it is important that the temple and mosque are finished at this precise moment. In addition to deciding to build a mosque, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board also chose to create a hospital, community kitchen, library, and research centre under the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust.

"The mosque is expected to be finished first due to its small size because the trust will begin building on all proposed projects at the same time. It will hopefully be built within a year, though there is no set completion date," Hussain added.

(WIth PTI inputs)