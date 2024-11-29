'No alliance with AAP': Congress to go solo in Delhi Assembly elections 2025

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also made it clear that the decision regarding the Chief Ministerial candidate will be made by the Congress Legislative Party after the elections. The elections for 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly are due in February 2025.

The Congress party ruled out forming an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said on Friday that it will run alone in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Devender Yadav, the president of the Delhi Congress, said that the party will run independently for all 70 seats in the next Delhi Assembly elections. He made it clear that no party will form an alliance for the elections. Yadav added that following the polls, the Congress Legislative Party will choose the nominee for chief minister.

Earlier this month, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal compared the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections to a 'dharamyudh', akin to the one in the Mahabharata. In a speech to party office bearers at the district level in Chandni Chowk, the former chief minister stated, "A 'dharamyudh' is what the Delhi Assembly election is like. "They have a lot of money and power like the Kauravas, but God and the people are with us as was the case with the Pandavas."

With Congress declaring their clear intent to contest all 70 Delhi assembly seats, it appears that after going alone in the Haryana assembly polls, the grand old party will once more not ally with AAP, their INDIA partner, during the Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Elections for Delhi's 70 seats in the Legislative Assembly are planned for February 2025 at the latest. In February 2020, the last Assembly elections were conducted. Following the election, Arvind Kejriwal was appointed Chief Minister for a third term by the Aam Aadmi Party, which established the state government. The 7th Delhi Assembly's term is set to end on February 15, 2025.

