Noida Authority to impose Rs 10,000 fine to pet owners in case of mishap; Details here

Pet dog owners face a monetary penalty of Rs 10,000 thousand (as of 01.03.2023) should their animal do harm to another person or animal, and that the cost of medical care for the wounded party falls on the owner. The CEO has authorised the release of this Noida Authority material.

The Noida Authority has decided to levy pet owners a fine of Rs 10,000 in the event of any unpleasant incidence involving a dog or cat kept as a pet. The funds are used to treat any wounded people or animals.

The change happened following the 207th board meeting, during which decisions were made over the Noida Authority's draught policy for stray/pet dogs/pet cats. Following the recommendations of the Animal Welfare Board of India for the Noida region, the administration has agreed on the policy.

The CEO of the Noida Authority tweeted a number of times to share the choices made during the board meeting.

Registration of pet dogs or cats before March 1, 2023 has been made mandatory. If a pet owner fails to register before the last date, a penalty will be imposed. Pet dogs must now undergo sterilisation and rabies vaccinations. In the event of a breach, a punishment of Rs 2000 per month would be applied.

Feeders, RWA, or AOA will be the only ones responsible for identifying the feeding location on the outside area and setting up the food and drink. It is the pet owner's duty to clean up after their dog if it leaves waste in a public area.

