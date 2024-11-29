Legal matter involving private firms, US justice department: India responds to charges against Adani (WATCH)

Following the charges of bribery and fraud filed by US prosecutors against industrialist Gautam Adani and others, India stated on Friday that the matter pertains to legal proceedings involving private companies and individuals, as well as the US Department of Justice.

Following the charges of bribery and fraud filed by US prosecutors against industrialist Gautam Adani and others, India stated on Friday that the matter pertains to legal proceedings involving private companies and individuals, as well as the US Department of Justice. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the Indian government had not been informed about the issue beforehand.

Also read: India urges ‘just, fair, transparent’ legal process on Hindu monk Chinmoy Das' arrest (WATCH)

"This is a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice. There are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases, which we believe would be followed," he said.

Jaiswal addressed the charges against Adani and others during his weekly media briefing in response to a question. When asked whether the United States had issued a summons or warrant in connection with the Adani case, he clarified that India had not received any such request.

"Any request by a foreign government for service of summons or arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits," Jaiswal said.

"We have not received any request on this case from the US side," he said.

Also read: India unlikely go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns (WATCH)

Latest Videos