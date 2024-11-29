Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH)

A video showing a frustrated man hammering away at his Ola Electric scooter in the middle of a road, in front of the vehicle's showroom has gone viral on social media.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 6:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

A video showing a frustrated man hammering away at his Ola Electric scooter in the middle of a road, in front of the vehicle's showroom has gone viral on social media. The act unfolded after the showroom allegedly issued a Rs 90,000 bill in the name of the man. The customer, wearing a t-shirt and jeans, can be seen thrashing the e-scooter, laid down in front of the Ola showroom as the passers-by record the incident.

"The showroom made a bill of Rs 90,000, the customer got upset and broke the scooter in front of the showroom," a man recording the video can be heard saying.

Social media users slammed Ola for not taking care of its customers who have criticised the services offered by the company in recent months. However, Ola has not yet issued any statement on the incident, clarifying its position.

Expressing frustration, a user wrote, "OLA is a fraud company full of cheaters and liars."

Notably, in September earlier this year, a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to an Ola Electric showroom in Karnataka, over the unsatisfactory servicing of a recently-purchased Ola e-scooter. 

