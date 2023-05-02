Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Author-activist Arun Manilal Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson dies at 89; here's all you need to know

    In 1957, Arun Manilal Gandhi married Sunanda, who was a nurse by profession. They had two children, Tushar Gandhi, and Archana. Sunanda breathed her last in 2007. In 1987, the couple moved to US and established the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence in 1991.

    First Published May 2, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi on Tuesday (May 2) passed away in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after brief illness, family sources said. The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist will be held at Kolhapur later today, his son Tushar Gandhi told PTI.

    Born to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala in Durban on April 14, 1934, Arun Gandhi followed in the footsteps of his grandfather as an activist.

    In 1957, Arun Manilal Gandhi married Sunanda, who was a nurse by profession. They had two children, Tushar Gandhi, and Archana. Sunanda breathed her last in 2007. In 1987, the couple moved to US and established the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence in 1991.

    In 1997, Arun and his wife started the Gandhi Legacy Tour of India and later added the Gandhi Lifescapes Tour of India and the Gandhi Satyagraha Tour of India.

    He penned several books such as A Grandfather Gandhi, Legacy of Love: My Education in the Path of Nonviolence, Poverty & Politics in India, and The Gift of Anger: And Other Lessons From My Grandfather Mahatma Gandhi.

