Kurla bus crash: BEST driver took backpacks, jumped out of window, reveals CCTV footage (SEE VIDEOS)

CCTV footage shows the BEST bus driver collecting his bags and jumping out of a broken window after the Kurla accident that killed seven and injured 42.

Kural bus crash: BEST driver took backpacks, jumped out of window, reveals CCTV footage (SEE VIDEOS) gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

The CCTV footage of the BEST bus that mowed down seven persons in Mumbai’s Kurla area shows driver Sanjay More collecting two backpacks from the cabin and jumping out of a broken window after the accident. Four to five video clips with a duration of 50 seconds to over 1 minute went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Images from Monday night on a busy roadway in Kurla (west) show passengers in a panic when the electric vehicle (EV) went haywire, colliding with cars and pedestrians. Some passengers tried to tightly hold on to the poles and grab handles, while others rose from their seats to fathom what was happening on the streets as the bus moved forward.

Also Read | Among Mumbai bus crash victims, tales of teen returning home after 1st day at office, nurse going to work

A number of people sprang out of the broken windows as the bus skidded to a stop. In one film, Sanjay More is seen leaping out of a smashed window on the left side of the vehicle after exiting the bus cabin with two black bags. The bus conductor exited through the back door.

What happened on Monday?

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) project's unruly electric bus collided with cars and people on the SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West). The collision destroyed 22 automobiles in addition to killing seven people and wounding 49 others, including four police officers who were on "bandobast" duty.

Bus driver arrested

The bus driver has been placed under police custody until December 21 after being arrested for culpable homicide that does not amount to murder. According to information that has surfaced thus far, More only had a 10-day steering EV instruction and lacked any prior experience operating an electric car. In talks with private operators that provide buses to government agencies under the wet lease model on Wednesday, top BEST and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) officials reaffirmed their commitment to prioritising driver training and implementing additional safety measures. Following the Kurla disaster, BEST will also mandate breathalyser testing for drivers.

Also read: BEST bus disaster in Mumbai: Death toll in fatal Kurla tragedy climbs to six, 49 injured (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts dec 12 2024 anr

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall in next 5 days; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts

ASI killed, 6 injured in collision with Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy in Jaipur [WATCH] anr

ASI killed, 6 injured after car crashes into Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy in Jaipur [WATCH]

Bengaluru college principal duped of Rs 24 lakh in fake child trafficking digital arrest scam vkp

Bengaluru college principal duped of Rs 24 lakh in fake child trafficking digital arrest scam

Bengaluru HORROR! 'Slapped me, pinned me to wall,' Woman alleges assault by landlord's brother gcw

Bengaluru HORROR! 'Slapped me, pinned me to wall,' Woman alleges assault by landlord's brother

Mumbai ranked among world's top 5 food cities; CHECK other Indian cities in the list dmn

Mumbai ranked among world's top 5 food cities; CHECK other Indian cities in the list

Recent Stories

Top gainers of December 12: Adani Green Energy stock soars over 7% AJR

Top gainers of December 12: Adani Green Energy stock soars over 7%

Banks Open 5 days a week from December; extended hours new timings and schedule RBA

Banks Open 5 days a week from December; extended hours new timings and schedule

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features? gcw

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features?

Year Ender 2024: Hardik Pandya to Vinesh Phogat; 10 most searched Indian

Year Ender 2024: Hardik to Vinesh; 10 most searched Indian

Yuvraj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth RBA

Yuvraj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon