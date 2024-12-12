Kurla bus crash: BEST driver took backpacks, jumped out of window, reveals CCTV footage (SEE VIDEOS)

CCTV footage shows the BEST bus driver collecting his bags and jumping out of a broken window after the Kurla accident that killed seven and injured 42.

The CCTV footage of the BEST bus that mowed down seven persons in Mumbai’s Kurla area shows driver Sanjay More collecting two backpacks from the cabin and jumping out of a broken window after the accident. Four to five video clips with a duration of 50 seconds to over 1 minute went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Images from Monday night on a busy roadway in Kurla (west) show passengers in a panic when the electric vehicle (EV) went haywire, colliding with cars and pedestrians. Some passengers tried to tightly hold on to the poles and grab handles, while others rose from their seats to fathom what was happening on the streets as the bus moved forward.

A number of people sprang out of the broken windows as the bus skidded to a stop. In one film, Sanjay More is seen leaping out of a smashed window on the left side of the vehicle after exiting the bus cabin with two black bags. The bus conductor exited through the back door.

What happened on Monday?

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) project's unruly electric bus collided with cars and people on the SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West). The collision destroyed 22 automobiles in addition to killing seven people and wounding 49 others, including four police officers who were on "bandobast" duty.

Bus driver arrested

The bus driver has been placed under police custody until December 21 after being arrested for culpable homicide that does not amount to murder. According to information that has surfaced thus far, More only had a 10-day steering EV instruction and lacked any prior experience operating an electric car. In talks with private operators that provide buses to government agencies under the wet lease model on Wednesday, top BEST and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) officials reaffirmed their commitment to prioritising driver training and implementing additional safety measures. Following the Kurla disaster, BEST will also mandate breathalyser testing for drivers.

