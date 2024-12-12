ASI killed, 6 injured after car crashes into Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy in Jaipur [WATCH]

A tragic accident occurred in Rajasthan's Jagatpura area involving the chief minister's convoy, resulting in the death of an assistant sub-inspector and injuries to six others, including two civilians. The incident took place when a vehicle coming from the wrong direction collided with an escort vehicle.

ASI killed, 6 injured in collision with Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy in Jaipur [WATCH] anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

An assistant sub-inspector lost his life, and six others were injured in a collision involving an escort vehicle from Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy. The accident occurred in the Jagatpura area while the Chief Minister was on his way to attend a Laghu Udyog Bharti event, where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was scheduled to be the chief guest.

The accident near Akshaya Patra Chauraha on Jagatpura Road left five police personnel and two civilians injured following a collision between the escort vehicle and a taxi.

Taking to X, Rajasthan CM expressed condolences saying, "The incident of death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shri Surendra ji and injuries to other citizens in an unfortunate vehicle accident in Jaipur today is extremely sad."

"In this moment of immense grief, our sensitive government stands with the family of the deceased and the injured. After this accident, the concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured," he added.

Witnessing the accident, the chief minister transported a critically injured person to the hospital in his own vehicle. The remaining injured were also taken to the hospital for treatment. According to Arun Kumar, SHO of Ramnagaria Police Station, the incident happened when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction collided with the escort car in the chief minister's convoy.

The incident took place when a vehicle coming from the wrong direction collided with the escort vehicle in the chief minister’s carcade, according to SHO Arun Kumar. ASI Surendra Singh, who was directing traffic at the intersection, later succumbed to severe head injuries during treatment. The accident happened when a taxi, disregarding the ASI's signals, entered from the wrong direction and crashed into the escort vehicle, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts dec 12 2024 anr

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall in next 5 days; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts

Kural bus crash: BEST driver took backpacks, jumped out of window, reveals CCTV footage (SEE VIDEOS) gcw

Kurla bus crash: BEST driver took backpacks, jumped out of window, reveals CCTV footage (SEE VIDEOS)

Bengaluru college principal duped of Rs 24 lakh in fake child trafficking digital arrest scam vkp

Bengaluru college principal duped of Rs 24 lakh in fake child trafficking digital arrest scam

Bengaluru HORROR! 'Slapped me, pinned me to wall,' Woman alleges assault by landlord's brother gcw

Bengaluru HORROR! 'Slapped me, pinned me to wall,' Woman alleges assault by landlord's brother

Mumbai ranked among world's top 5 food cities; CHECK other Indian cities in the list dmn

Mumbai ranked among world's top 5 food cities; CHECK other Indian cities in the list

Recent Stories

Top gainers of December 12: Adani Green Energy stock soars over 7% AJR

Top gainers of December 12: Adani Green Energy stock soars over 7%

Banks Open 5 days a week from December; extended hours new timings and schedule RBA

Banks Open 5 days a week from December; extended hours new timings and schedule

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features? gcw

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features?

Year Ender 2024: Hardik Pandya to Vinesh Phogat; 10 most searched Indian

Year Ender 2024: Hardik to Vinesh; 10 most searched Indian

Yuvraj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth RBA

Yuvraj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon