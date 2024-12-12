ASI killed, 6 injured after car crashes into Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy in Jaipur [WATCH]

A tragic accident occurred in Rajasthan's Jagatpura area involving the chief minister's convoy, resulting in the death of an assistant sub-inspector and injuries to six others, including two civilians. The incident took place when a vehicle coming from the wrong direction collided with an escort vehicle.

An assistant sub-inspector lost his life, and six others were injured in a collision involving an escort vehicle from Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's convoy. The accident occurred in the Jagatpura area while the Chief Minister was on his way to attend a Laghu Udyog Bharti event, where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was scheduled to be the chief guest.

Taking to X, Rajasthan CM expressed condolences saying, "The incident of death of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shri Surendra ji and injuries to other citizens in an unfortunate vehicle accident in Jaipur today is extremely sad."

"In this moment of immense grief, our sensitive government stands with the family of the deceased and the injured. After this accident, the concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured," he added.

Witnessing the accident, the chief minister transported a critically injured person to the hospital in his own vehicle. The remaining injured were also taken to the hospital for treatment. According to Arun Kumar, SHO of Ramnagaria Police Station, the incident happened when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction collided with the escort car in the chief minister's convoy.

The incident took place when a vehicle coming from the wrong direction collided with the escort vehicle in the chief minister’s carcade, according to SHO Arun Kumar. ASI Surendra Singh, who was directing traffic at the intersection, later succumbed to severe head injuries during treatment. The accident happened when a taxi, disregarding the ASI's signals, entered from the wrong direction and crashed into the escort vehicle, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

