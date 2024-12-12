Banks Open 5 days a week from December; extended hours new timings and schedule

Starting December, banks will operate only 5 days a week. Transactions will be possible in the afternoon. Why did the central government make this decision?

Banks will now be open only 5 days a week. No transactions will be possible for 2 consecutive days. Banks are already closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, in addition to Sundays. Now, they will also be closed for these two days.

The central government is making this decision. All transactions will be closed for 2 consecutive days a week. However, banking hours will be extended on other days.

Banking operations will continue until 5:30 PM on all days except Saturdays and Sundays. This means customers will have the opportunity to conduct financial transactions from morning till evening.

Employees will have to work an extra 40 minutes on the remaining days to compensate for the two extra days off.

It has been learned that the central government is planning to make a final decision on this matter from December this year.

