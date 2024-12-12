Banks Open 5 days a week from December; extended hours new timings and schedule

Starting December, banks will operate only 5 days a week. Transactions will be possible in the afternoon. Why did the central government make this decision?

article_image1
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

Banks will now be open only 5 days a week. No transactions will be possible for 2 consecutive days. Banks are already closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, in addition to Sundays. Now, they will also be closed for these two days.

article_image2

The central government is making this decision. All transactions will be closed for 2 consecutive days a week. However, banking hours will be extended on other days.

article_image3

Banking operations will continue until 5:30 PM on all days except Saturdays and Sundays. This means customers will have the opportunity to conduct financial transactions from morning till evening.

article_image4

Employees will have to work an extra 40 minutes on the remaining days to compensate for the two extra days off.

article_image5

It has been learned that the central government is planning to make a final decision on this matter from December this year.

