    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi in Hospet, says 'Congress never took pride in India's history'; check details

    This remark comes after the grand old party launched its poll manifesto in which it committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) that 'spread hatred' among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

    First Published May 2, 2023, 2:36 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 2) addressed a political rally in poll-bound Karnataka's Hospet and said that Congress never took pride in India's history and India's heritage. He also slammed Congress for deciding to ban Bajrang Dal.

    Addressing the rally, PM Modi said, "Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Hanuman ji and see the misfortune, today when I have come here, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken the decision to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali."

    Karnataka Election 2023: Can Congress promise 75 per cent reservation in manifesto?

    "Congress is sitting with a bundle of guarantees these days in Karnataka. The party that has lost the trust of common people and they can only lie in the name of guarantees. Congress guaranteed to remove poverty from the country but failed to do so. On the other hand, Congress leaders became millionaires and billionaires," PM Modi said.

    Earlier today, PM Modi was in Chitradurga and addressed a poll rally there. The Prime Minister said the Congress has a history of appeasing terror and terrorists.

    "When Batla House encounter took place in Delhi, the tallest Congress leader had tears hearing of the terrorists' death. When surgical strike took place, Congress raised questions on the ability of our armed forces," PM Modi said.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Top leaders campaign in scorching sun to woo voters in Tiptur constituency

    "In Karnataka, Congress has promoted terror in the state. BJP has broken the back of terror and ended the game of appeasement... Congress and JD(S), which promotes terror, can never benefit the state," he said.

    On Tuesday, the Congress released its manifesto to repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government in Karnataka within one year of coming to power in the state.

    In the manifesto for the polls released by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the state unit chief DK Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah and others, the party reiterated its five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti.

    The manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities) includes the Shakti scheme which will provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/ BMTC buses and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme under which each woman head of the family will receive Rs 2,000.

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP eyes third win in race against Congress, JD(S)

