Massive relief and restoration operations are underway in flood-hit Chitrakoot by the Satna administration. Hundreds of sanitation workers are clearing mud and sludge, while authorities distribute food and water to residents returning home.

Following severe flooding that left streets, homes, and commercial areas submerged in mud and sludge across Chitrakoot, the Satna administration in Madhya Pradesh has launched large-scale relief and restoration operations.

Massive Cleanup and Relief Operations Underway

Teams from the Smart City Satna and the Satna Municipal Corporation (Nagar Nigam) have been deployed to clean affected neighbourhoods and ensure essential supplies reach impacted residents.

Satna administration deployed hundreds of sanitation workers alongside fire brigade units working extended hours to clear heavy silt and mud deposits obstructing roadways. It transitioned from temporary relief camps to direct, equal distribution of food supplies and clean drinking water via tankers to residents returning home and a priority target was set to clear public thoroughfares and restore basic normalcy within two to three days despite overnight lighting challenges.

Administrator's Update on Aid and Challenges

As Chitrakoot copes with its worst floods in two decades, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the Majhgawan Section, Mahipal Singh Gurjar, stated that authorities are supplying food to everyone and are providing clean water through tankers, striving to ensure that essential provisions reach every household in the area.

Speaking to ANI, Gurjar stated that with the receding of floodwaters, residents have started returning to their homes. He added that the administration's primary focus remains on extensive cleanup operations to ensure the smooth movement of people and vehicles in the area.

"Initially, we set up relief camps where people stayed. As the water receded, people returned to their homes. Our main focus now is on cleanup operations to ensure smooth movement. We are providing food supplies to everyone equally... we are supplying water via tankers and are striving to ensure that food reaches people's homes," said Gurjar.

SDM Mahipal further informed that due to extensive damage caused to power lines by the floodwaters, electricity supply in the area has been disrupted. He added that it will take some time to fully restore power to the affected regions.

"Since power lines have been damaged on a very large scale, electricity has been cut off and it will take time to restore it. Additionally, most of our water pumps are currently non-functional, so we are somehow managing to supply water through tankers and striving to ensure that food reaches directly to people's homes," added Gurjar.

Record-Breaking Flood Devastates Locals

Chitrakoot, located in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, was inundated following 14 hours of relentless rainfall, which pushed the Mandakini river beyond its danger threshold. The river surged nearly 8 to 9 metres above the danger mark, surpassing a 23-year-old record.

In the aftermath of the disaster, the condition of residential properties and commercial establishments across Chitrakoot became dire, as streets and shops were buried under deep mud and sludge.

Recalling the ordeal, a local shopkeeper said she had never witnessed a flood of such magnitude. She recounted that her belongings, including essential cooking supplies and a gas cylinder, were swept away right before her eyes, adding that she never imagined experiencing a disaster of this scale.

"The situation here is unlike anything I have ever seen in my life. I had never witnessed such a terrible flood. Right before our eyes, everything was washed away. Even the gas cylinder and the supplies I used to cook and eat have been washed away. I never imagined a flood like this would happen... I would just ask the administration to provide whatever help or support they can. If the administration can manage it, I would like some source of income or some form of compensation so that I can earn a living and feed my family," the shopkeeper told ANI.

Cleanup Timeline and Strategy

Providing details on the operation, Deependra Singh Rajput, Manager of E-Governance at Satna Smart City Development Limited (SSCDL), stated that the receding floodwaters left behind a massive layer of silt across the area, severely hampering movement. He noted that the cleanup drive is being executed under the direct supervision of the Satna District Collector.

Rajput further informed that the sanitation operations would resume at 6:00 AM on Monday, adding that the administration expects normal conditions to be restored within two to three days. He emphasised that the cleanup drive will continue uninterrupted until the entire affected area is completely cleared of debris and sludge.

"We are carrying out this work here under the direction of the Satna District Collector. As you are aware, Chitrakoot experienced severe flooding. The floodwaters deposited a significant amount of silt across the area, obstructing movement. Acting on the Collector's instructions, a full team from the Satna Municipal Corporation has arrived, including hundreds of sanitation workers. Our fire brigade team is also here and working through the night; although the lack of streetlights poses some challenges, the team is continuing its work. They will resume at 6:00 AM, benefiting from daylight, and we expect to normalise the situation within two to three days. The cleanup operation will continue until the area is fully cleared..." Rajput told ANI. (ANI)