    Assam floods: Man risks life to rescue calf, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Using a long bamboo stick for leverage, he painstakingly maneuvers himself towards the calf, eventually reaching it. With remarkable determination, he manages to bring both himself and the calf to safety, aided by bystanders who assist in the rescue efforts.

    First Published Jul 7, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

    The flood crisis in Assam has escalated to dire proportions, claiming the lives of 52 people and affecting approximately 21.13 lakh individuals across 29 districts in the state. Amidst the devastation gripping Assam, several alarming videos have emerged on social media, highlighting the perilous situation faced by residents.

    One particular video that has gone viral showed a local resident from Duliajan, Assam, risking his life to save a drowning calf amidst neck-deep floodwaters. Shared widely on social media platforms, including X, the video captured the intense struggle of the man as he battles against the current to rescue the distressed animal.

    In the footage, the man is seen clinging to an uprooted tree submerged in the floodwaters, with the calf trapped nearby.

    The ongoing floods have seen major rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Digaru, and Kollong swell beyond their danger levels, exacerbating the situation across Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has personally surveyed the flood-affected areas in Guwahati, promising comprehensive relief measures and assistance to the affected communities.

    Villagers in Northeast India continue to navigate through inundated areas using boats, grappling with the aftermath of widespread floods, landslides, and relentless rainfall.

