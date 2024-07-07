Kulgam encounter: Sixth terrorist's body sighted as search operation persists in Jammu and Kashmir

According to officials, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district based on actionable intelligence regarding terrorist presence.

In a continuation of intense operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, security forces have successfully neutralized six terrorists, with finding of sixth terrorist's body on the second day of the search operation on Sunday (July 7). This follows a fierce encounter that erupted on Saturday, claiming the lives of two soldiers.

According to officials, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district based on actionable intelligence regarding terrorist presence. The operation swiftly transitioned into a gun battle when the terrorists opened fire on the approaching security personnel, as reported by a police official.

PM Modi to embark on 2-day Russia visit starting July 8: What's on the agenda?

On Saturday, officials used drone technology to assist in locating and assessing the condition of the terrorists' bodies, officials confirmed.

VK Birdhi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Kashmir, visited the encounter site on the preceding day and affirmed the ongoing nature of the operation.

"While some bodies of terrorists have been spotted, the encounter is yet to be concluded," he informed reporters, highlighting the vigilance maintained by Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in monitoring terrorist movements. He hailed the elimination of the terrorists as a significant achievement for the security forces.

BSP chief Mayawati criticizes Tamil Nadu government over Armstrong murder case

Latest Videos