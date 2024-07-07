BSP chief Mayawati criticizes Tamil Nadu government over Armstrong murder case

Demanding a thorough investigation, Mayawati called for the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the state government fails to deliver justice swiftly.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday (July 7) accused the Tamil Nadu government of negligence in handling the investigation into the brutal murder of K Armstrong, the state BSP chief. Armstrong was fatally attacked near his residence on July 5, sparking outrage and concerns over law and order in the state. Mayawati, accompanied by her nephew and BSP National Coordinator Akash Anand, visited Chennai on Sunday to pay her respects to Armstrong and address party members.

During her visit, Mayawati expressed deep concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, particularly in relation to crimes against Dalit leaders.

Caught on camera: Video shows devastating landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla (WATCH)

"The manner in which Armstrong was murdered reflects the complete breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu. The main perpetrators remain at large, indicating the state government's lack of seriousness in this investigation," she said.

Demanding a thorough investigation, Mayawati called for the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the state government fails to deliver justice swiftly.

"If the Tamil Nadu government refuses to hand over the case to the CBI, it implies their complicity in this heinous crime," she asserted.

Highlighting broader concerns for Dalit safety, Mayawati stressed that Armstrong's murder was not an isolated incident but a threat to the entire Dalit community. "Many Dalit leaders now fear for their lives. It is imperative that the government takes decisive action to ensure their protection," she stressed.

While urging BSP supporters to seek justice through lawful means, Mayawati cautioned against vigilantism. "We must demand justice through legal channels. Let us demonstrate that the weaker sections of society uphold the law and do not resort to unlawful acts," she advised.

'Declare a holiday': Mumbai traffic advisory for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding sparks public outcry

K Armstrong, 52, was attacked by unidentified assailants, disguised as food delivery personnel, outside his home in Perambur. The incident, captured on CCTV, led to the apprehension of at least eight suspects connected to the crime. As investigations continue, the BSP and Mayawati await decisive action from the authorities to bring Armstrong's killers to justice.

Latest Videos