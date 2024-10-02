CM Yogi praises PM Modi's visionary leadership, nation-first values at Seva Pakhwada seminar

Yogi Adityanath highlighted key insights from the book 'Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi', authored by R. Balasubramaniam, and encouraged everyone to read it. He emphasized that the book beautifully captures the essence of Modi's leadership.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the discipline in his life and his simplicity. Addressing the Seva Pakhwada seminar at the Lok Bhavan auditorium, CM Yogi, traced PM Modi's remarkable journey from that of an ordinary citizen to becoming the Prime Minister of the country. CM

Yogi Adityanath highlighted key insights from the book 'Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi', authored by R. Balasubramaniam, and encouraged everyone to read it. He emphasized that the book beautifully captures the essence of Modi's leadership.

The program, organized in several districts across the state, including Lucknow, celebrated the vision and leadership of PM Modi.

CM Yogi said, "Through unwavering hard work, the values instilled by his family, and his commitment to serving the nation, PM Modi has led a life dedicated to the country. Today, as the constitutional head of the world's largest democracy, he continues to lead us successfully."

During the event, CM Yogi also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, highlighting their contributions and personalities on their respective birthdays.

Praising the book further, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: "The book reflects the vision of a new India, driven by Modi Ji’s capable and visionary leadership. It showcases the results of efforts aimed at elevating the resolve for service and advancing the concept of Viksit Bharat."

CM Yogi further explained that no nation becomes developed overnight. Every country that has prospered has done so through a grand vision and clear goals.

"During the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, PM Modi outlined a roadmap for Viksit Bharat by 2047 and introduced the five-fold path of Panch Prana to achieve this vision. Offering both a goal and a clear path is a hallmark of visionary leadership.", he remarked.

"Over the past decade, PM Modi has successfully implemented initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Vocal for Local, significantly strengthening India's infrastructure. India’s Chandrayaan mission has also achieved milestones that no one could have imagined.", he added.

CM Yogi also emphasized that the people of India have experienced PM Modi’s inclusive development and welfare schemes firsthand. The ancient Indian tradition of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin, Sarve Santu Niramaya' has been given a modern expression through PM Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' since 2014.

In times of crisis, a true leader prepares to face challenges and ensures the welfare of the people. During the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi recognized the severe impact on the livelihoods of workers, artisans, and handicrafts men, and responded by providing free rations to 80 crore people. Along with this, various welfare schemes were implemented, exemplifying the inclusive spirit of Sabka Sabka Vikas, irrespective of caste, creed, language, or region. These initiatives reflected India’s image as a country committed to ensuring ease of living for all, he asserted.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised PM Modi’s leadership, highlighting his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the government ensured free access to testing, treatment, and vaccines. While the pandemic took away jobs, the underprivileged were supported in every possible way.

Simultaneously, when Pakistan challenged India, PM Modi responded decisively with surgical and air strikes in Balakot, he rrmarked further. CM Yogi remarked that nation-building is not just a duty, but a divine responsibility.

He also spoke about the Kartarpur corridor, which connects to the faith of the Sikh community, and PM Modi’s efforts to promote the tradition of 'One India, Best India'. The recognition of Children's Day to commemorate the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh was a significant step in this direction.

Yoga, a gift from the Rishi tradition, was celebrated globally through World Yoga Day on June 21, with over 275 countries participating. The 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh, celebrated grandly and divinely, was also recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, thanks to PM Modi’s vision and efforts.

CM Yogi emphasized that PM Modi has always worked to ensure that the BJP is not just a party focused on gaining power, but one that truly represents India. Under his leadership, the BJP has become the largest political party in the world’s largest democracy.

When the country faces challenges or disasters, PM Modi’s guiding principle of ' service is organization comes into play. During the pandemic, lakhs of BJP workers were actively involved in serving the people. India has become a global example of successful COVID-19 management, thanks to the collective efforts and leadership of PM Modi, CM said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP has reached even the most challenging regions. When the BJP first formed a government in Assam, a dedicated party worker, Dr. Mahendra Singh, was appointed as the in-charge. Similarly, the BJP formed governments in Tripura and has been instrumental in supporting governments in Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

In these areas, people previously had doubts about the BJP and India, and a sense of separatism had taken root, largely due to the failure of Congress and previous governments to foster a connection. However, PM Modi's 'Look East Policy' has successfully integrated the North East into the nation’s developmental mainstream. By addressing extremism, India's unity and integrity have been reinforced, and the people in these regions now take pride in being culturally and politically connected to the country, Yogi stressed.

CM Yogi also mentioned that the BJP is in power in Odisha, while in West Bengal, the party has emerged as a strong opposition voice, reflecting its growing influence as the people's representative.

BJP state governments are now functioning across a vast expanse of the country, fulfilling PM Modi’s vision that the BJP's success is essential for the country's progress.

Speaking on global dynamics, CM Yogi explained that in the past, the world was divided into a bipolar system, led by the United States and the Soviet Union. Over time, this division weakened, and today, no global polarization can occur without India’s involvement. India’s influence has grown significantly on the global stage, as evidenced by the successful G-20 Summit held in India, where many countries acknowledged its unparalleled success.

"Uttar Pradesh also participated actively in these global events. PM Modi’s leadership in forums like the BRICS Summit and Quad has demonstrated that the world needs to unite for progress, and India's role is central to that unity", he stated.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Prime Minister Modi is deeply connected with the people, and no initiative is complete without public involvement. Every program he undertakes is dedicated to the nation and engages the public in meaningful ways. The Swachh Bharat Mission is a prime example of this. Through Mann Ki Baat, the PM has consistently addressed pressing issues affecting ordinary citizens.

Additionally, the Padma Awards are now being presented to those who have made significant contributions but were previously overlooked. CM Yogi also highlighted that in Uttar Pradesh, the dignity of women has been upheld by providing toilets to more than 2.62 crore families, ensuring their well-being and respect.

On this occasion, State President of Bharatiya Janata Party Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Dinesh Sharma, Sanjay Seth, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Neeraj Bora, Yogesh Shukla, Legislative Council Member Mahendra Singh, Ramchandra Pradhan, Mukesh Sharma, State Vice President Devesh Kori, State Minister Shiv Bhushan Singh, BJP Metropolitan President Anand Dwivedi etc. were present.

Latest Videos