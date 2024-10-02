'Congress ko yaha se dafa karo:' OOPS moment as Congress leader's slip of tongue stuns rally in Haryana| WATCH

In an unexpected and embarrassing moment at a Congress rally in Haryana, a Congress leader left the crowd in shock after an embarrassing slip of the tongue.

In an unexpected and embarrassing moment at a Congress rally in Haryana, a Congress leader left the crowd in shock after an embarrassing slip of the tongue. While addressing a gathering, the leader mistakenly blurted, "Congress ko yahan se dafa karo" (Remove Congress from here), causing a brief but noticeable stir among attendees.

The blunder unfolded in the presence of senior Congress leader Kumari Shailja, who was also on stage at the time. The rally, meant to gather support for the party ahead of Haryana key elections, suddenly took an awkward turn as the unintentional remark quickly grabbed attention.

Eyewitnesses reported that there was a moment of confusion on stage following the gaffe, with some leaders exchanging glances and murmurs rippling through the crowd. Despite the awkwardness, the leader swiftly attempted to recover from the situation, although the damage had already been done.

The slip-up created an instant buzz on social media, with many poking fun at the blunder, calling it an "oops moment."

