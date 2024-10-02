'Raise Jai Bihar loud enough to reach Delhi': Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party

Jan Suraaj began as a grassroots campaign where Kishor engaged with thousands of Biharis to understand their challenges. He stressed that the party's goal is to offer a new political alternative for the people of Bihar, who have been caught between fear of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the dominance of the BJP for decades.

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday (October 2) officially launched his political party, Jan Suraaj Party, in Patna with several prominent personalities in attendance. During the launch, Kishor made an impassioned call for unity, urging Biharis to raise their voices against the discrimination faced by people from the state in other parts of India.

Addressing the crowd, he asked them to chant "Jai Bihar" loudly enough to reach states where Biharis are often mistreated. "You must say 'Jai Bihar' so loud that no one calls you or your children 'Bihari' as if it's an insult. Your voice should reach Delhi, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Mumbai, where Bihari children have faced abuse," Kishor said. His remarks came days after two people were arrested for harassing youths from Bihar who were in Bengal's Siliguri for an exam.

Bengaluru: Jharkand man stabs BMTC conductor for being asked to move forward; WATCH viral video

Jan Suraaj began as a grassroots campaign where Kishor engaged with thousands of Biharis to understand their challenges. He stressed that the party's goal is to offer a new political alternative for the people of Bihar, who have been caught between fear of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the dominance of the BJP for decades.

Kishor also took a direct jab at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioning his ability to govern the state. "Nitish Kumar is neither physically nor mentally fit to run Bihar," he said, adding that Kumar’s alliance with the BJP is purely out of political compulsion. Kishor predicted that the BJP would face the same downfall that Congress did after backing Lalu Prasad Yadav’s regime. "The BJP knows it will lose with Nitish Kumar at the helm, but they are forced to support him," he added.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party aims to create a fresh political alternative for Bihar, advocating for the end of the state's political stagnation.

Massive drug bust in Delhi: Cocaine valued at Rs 2,000 crore seized

Latest Videos