Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Reminded me of my mother': PM Modi's emotional letter to Neeraj Chopra's mother

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was deeply moved after tasting churma, a traditional sweet, prepared by Saroj Devi, the mother of Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra. He expressed his gratitude and emotions in a heartfelt letter addressed to her.

    Reminded me of my mother': PM Modi's emotional letter to Neeraj Chopra's mother AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 7:10 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 7:10 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 2) penned a heartfelt letter to Saroj Devi, the mother of Olympic javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, expressing his gratitude for the homemade churma she sent through her son. PM Modi, touched by the gesture, remarked, "After consuming the churma, I couldn't stop myself from writing to you."

    In his letter, written in Hindi, the Prime Minister shared that Neeraj often mentioned the churma, but tasting it for the first time had made him emotional, reminding him of his own mother. "This love-filled gift has brought back memories of my mother," he wrote.

    PM Modi recounted how he received the dessert during a meal organised on the visit of the Jamaican Prime Minister, when Neeraj personally handed it to him. He added, "It's a coincidence I received this just a day before Navratri, and this churma has, in a way, become the first grain of my house this Navratri."

    He further praised the strength and dedication of mothers, saying, "Mothers are the embodiment of courage, love, and dedication. Just like the meals you cook help Neeraj win medals, this churma will help me serve the nation for the next nine days."

    'Congress ko yaha se dafa karo:' OOPS moment as Congress leader's slip of tongue stuns rally in Haryana| WATCH

    Modi's letter concluded with a promise of his unwavering dedication to the goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

    Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower, has achieved global fame, winning an Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games, a silver at the Paris World Championships, and several other accolades, including a recent Asian Games gold.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not just CCTVs, India eyes stricter security checks over Chinese smart meters, PCs, drone parts & more shk

    Not just CCTVs, India eyes stricter security checks over Chinese smart meters, PCs, drone parts & more

    CM Yogi praises PM Modi's visionary leadership, nation-first values at Seva Pakhwada seminar AJR

    CM Yogi praises PM Modi's visionary leadership, nation-first values at Seva Pakhwada seminar

    'Congress ko yaha se dafa karo:' OOPS moment as Congress leader's slip of tongue stuns rally in Haryana (WATCH) shk

    'Congress ko yaha se dafa karo:' OOPS moment as Congress leader's slip of tongue stuns rally in Haryana| WATCH

    Raise Jai Bihar loud enough to reach Delhi': Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party AJR

    'Raise Jai Bihar loud enough to reach Delhi': Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party

    Bengaluru Jharkand man stabs BMTC conductor for being asked to move forward WATCH viral video vkp

    Bengaluru: Jharkand man stabs BMTC conductor for being asked to move forward; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    Get iPhone 16 in 10 minutes! Just order from Ratan Tata's BigBasket; details HERE RBA

    Get iPhone 16 in 10 minutes! Just order from Ratan Tata's BigBasket; details HERE

    8 royal suit styles inspired by Soha Ali Khan ATG

    8 royal suit styles inspired by Soha Ali Khan

    Ananya Panday channels her inner Amol Palekar in latest BTS pictures from 'CTRL' set [PHOTOS] ATG

    Ananya Panday channels her inner Amol Palekar in latest BTS pictures from 'CTRL' set [PHOTOS]

    Not just CCTVs, India eyes stricter security checks over Chinese smart meters, PCs, drone parts & more shk

    Not just CCTVs, India eyes stricter security checks over Chinese smart meters, PCs, drone parts & more

    CM Yogi praises PM Modi's visionary leadership, nation-first values at Seva Pakhwada seminar AJR

    CM Yogi praises PM Modi's visionary leadership, nation-first values at Seva Pakhwada seminar

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon