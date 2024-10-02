'Reminded me of my mother': PM Modi's emotional letter to Neeraj Chopra's mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was deeply moved after tasting churma, a traditional sweet, prepared by Saroj Devi, the mother of Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra. He expressed his gratitude and emotions in a heartfelt letter addressed to her.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 2) penned a heartfelt letter to Saroj Devi, the mother of Olympic javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, expressing his gratitude for the homemade churma she sent through her son. PM Modi, touched by the gesture, remarked, "After consuming the churma, I couldn't stop myself from writing to you."

In his letter, written in Hindi, the Prime Minister shared that Neeraj often mentioned the churma, but tasting it for the first time had made him emotional, reminding him of his own mother. "This love-filled gift has brought back memories of my mother," he wrote.

PM Modi recounted how he received the dessert during a meal organised on the visit of the Jamaican Prime Minister, when Neeraj personally handed it to him. He added, "It's a coincidence I received this just a day before Navratri, and this churma has, in a way, become the first grain of my house this Navratri."

He further praised the strength and dedication of mothers, saying, "Mothers are the embodiment of courage, love, and dedication. Just like the meals you cook help Neeraj win medals, this churma will help me serve the nation for the next nine days."

Modi's letter concluded with a promise of his unwavering dedication to the goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower, has achieved global fame, winning an Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games, a silver at the Paris World Championships, and several other accolades, including a recent Asian Games gold.

