Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urged IIT Guwahati to be a key knowledge partner in the state's development in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and skilling. At its foundation day, he also announced 100 scholarships for students from the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called upon Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to deepen its role as a knowledge and technology partner in Assam's development journey, particularly in areas such as advanced manufacturing, healthcare, skilling, disaster resilience, urbanisation, agriculture and emerging technologies.

Speaking at the 33rd foundation day programme of IIT Guwahati, at the institute premises at North Guwahati, Chief Minister Sarma said that the institute's significance extends beyond academic excellence, as it represents the aspirations of the people of Assam and the Northeast.

He recalled that the demand for an IIT in Assam was an important part of the aspirations articulated during the Assam Accord, while IIT Guwahati was eventually established in 1994, 43 years after the country's first IIT at Kharagpur.

Sarma said that the true contribution of IIT Guwahati would be measured not only by its academic and research achievements, but also by its ability to translate knowledge into solutions for the challenges faced by the people of Assam and the Northeast in respect of advanced manufacturing, healthcare, skilling, disaster resilience, urbanisation, agriculture and emerging technologies.

Strengthening State-Institute Partnership

The Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the Government of Assam and IIT Guwahati, including the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute, research in low-field MRI, surgical robotics and plant-based therapeutics, semiconductor skilling, drone-based flood response and the use of explainable artificial intelligence for alternative credit assessment of women-led enterprises.

He said that Assam's emerging industrial landscape, particularly in semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, would require sustained investment in human capital. "Our young people should not merely witness the arrival of new industries; they should become active participants in the knowledge, technology and supply chains that these industries create," he said.

Focus on Sustainable and Urban Development

Stressing the need for sustainable development, Dr. Sarma urged IIT Guwahati to contribute to flood-resilient infrastructure, scientific river management, climate-resilient agriculture, early-warning systems and better urban planning.

He said that Guwahati and other emerging urban centres would require scientific solutions in mobility, public transport, drainage, waste management, energy efficiency and climate resilience.

A Vision for Assam's Future

The Chief Minister also outlined his vision of Assam's future emerging from the convergence of 'Tea, Tree and Tech '-representing the State's established economic strength, natural and biodiversity wealth, and the opportunities created by technology, innovation and advanced manufacturing.

He further called for stronger engagement among IIT Guwahati, the State Government, industry, start-ups, universities, civil society and the Institute's alumni. He expressed hope that whenever Assam faces a complex technological or developmental challenge, IIT Guwahati should be among the institutions at the forefront of finding solutions.

State Support and Scholarships

The Chief Minister also announced that the Government of Assam will facilitate 100 scholarships for IIT Guwahati students. He requested the Director of IIT Guwahati to work out the framework for the scholarship programme so that the initiative can be taken to its logical conclusion.

Sarma said that IIT Guwahati's journey demonstrates that Assam need not remain constrained by the disadvantages of a late start. "The task before us now is not merely to catch up. It is to build institutions and create capabilities that can help Assam move ahead with greater confidence and at greater speed," he said.

Congratulating the entire IIT Guwahati family on its foundation day, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Institute would further strengthen its contribution to Assam, the Northeast and the nation, with its next decades defined not only by academic achievements but by the difference it makes to the lives of people.

Director IIT Guwahati Devendra Jalihal, its former directors, faculty members and students were present on the occasion. (ANI)