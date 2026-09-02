Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala defended the police use of water cannons on SFI protesters in Thiruvananthapuram, calling it a routine measure used only after police were attacked. SFI condemned the action, alleging excessive force.

Minister Defends Police Action

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday defended the police action against SFI protesters during Tuesday's demonstration in Thiruvananthapuram, saying water cannons were used only after the protesters confronted and attacked police personnel. Speaking to reporters here, Chennithala said the use of water cannons was a routine measure and rejected suggestions that the police action was unusual. "The police resorted to using water cannons only after protesters unnecessarily attacked and confronted police personnel. The use of water cannons is nothing new; they have been used over the past 10 years, and the same water is being used even now. There is no difference," Chennithala said.

His remarks came a day after clashes broke out during a march organised by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) Thiruvananthapuram district committee. The protest was held in connection with the full rendition of Vande Mataram at an event attended by the Governor at the University of Kerala. SFI activists alleged that several protesters were injured during the police action and accused police personnel of using excessive force against students.

Chennithala Questions Protest Motives

Responding to the protests, Chennithala questioned the reasons behind what he described as large-scale demonstrations against a government that has been in office for only 100 days. "This government has been in office for only 100 days. What has happened in these 100 days to justify such a massive attempt at violence? The internal differences within the CPM should not be concealed by using students and youth as pawns," he said.

Chennithala alleged that the protests were aimed at consolidating political power ahead of the CPM's full conference. "It is clear to everyone that this is an attempt to consolidate power ahead of the party's full conference. What exactly has happened in these 100 days that warrants such large-scale protests?" he asked.

He also questioned the location and nature of the demonstrations, asking why protesters were gathering outside the DGP's office and the university. "Which demand of the students has been denied? I simply fail to understand. Instead, there are attempts to attack the police and create trouble by entering the university premises," Chennithala said.

SFI Condemns Police Action

Meanwhile, the SFI Central Executive Committee condemned the police action, alleging that women leaders were targeted and injured during the march. In a statement, SFI claimed that its CEC member Arya Prasad and state secretariat member Vaishnavi Shaji sustained head and facial injuries and were hospitalised. The student organisation demanded a proper investigation and action over the alleged use of force, while accusing the UDF government of compromising on issues concerning universities and the education sector.

Chennithala, however, urged protesters to exercise restraint and give the government more time. "It has been only 100 days. Have some patience. There is still plenty of time," he said. (ANI)