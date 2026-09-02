Migratory waterbirds, including some from Siberia, have arrived early at the Perungulam wetlands in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district. The area's unique early bird season makes it a crucial habitat, but concerns are rising over its deteriorating shoreline.

A large number of waterbirds have arrived at the wetlands and water bodies of Perungulam village in Thoothukudi district, with several migratory species, including birds believed to have come from Siberia, making an early appearance this year.

The early arrival has drawn the attention of birdwatchers, nature enthusiasts and residents, who have observed several species gathering around the water bodies.

The wetlands of Perungulam provide the birds with food, water and suitable resting habitats during their migratory journey.

Expert Highlights Perungulam's Uniqueness

According to bird researcher Thomas Madhibalan of Muthu Nagar Nature Trust, Perungulam is distinct from several other wetlands in Tamil Nadu because its bird season begins much earlier. "Perungulam is unique in Tuticorin district. Here, the bird season starts only from July to October, whereas all the other ponds, all over Tamil Nadu, the season starts only from October. That is why this place became unique and attracts more birds," Madhibalan told ANI.

He said Perungulam continues to retain water even as several other tanks in the region have dried up, making it an important refuge for birds from neighbouring districts. "All the other tanks are dried up except Perungulam. So, all the birds from all the three districts come gathered in this pond for food and shelter," he said.

Madhibalan added that early migratory birds have also been arriving since mid-August, with several wader species already sighted in the area. "Already godwits, sandplovers, common sandpipers, wood sandpipers, several other small migratory birds have arrived," he said.

Shoreline Deterioration and Calls for Protection

However, he raised concerns over the deteriorating shoreline of the water body, which he said could make it difficult for small wading birds to feed. "The main problem is the shoreline is fully ruptured. Small wading birds find it difficult to feed on the banks of this Perungulam," Madhibalan said.

He stressed the ecological importance of the wetland and called for greater government attention and protection. "Perungulam is a very, very special place. It deserves all the government attention and protection," he said.

Environmental activists and bird enthusiasts have also urged authorities and residents to protect the wetland from pollution, encroachments and other disturbances.

The continued availability of water, aquatic vegetation and prey makes Perungulam a crucial habitat for migratory birds and an important site for birdwatching and wildlife documentation.