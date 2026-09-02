Delhi's new solar policy aims to speed up rooftop solar adoption with net metering reduced to 25 days, fee waivers for systems up to 10 kW and a target of adding 500 MW capacity by March 2027.

There has been rapid action by the Delhi government to encourage the adoption of rooftop solar energy in the national capital through the launch of its new solar policy. According to the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government will use the utility-led aggregation model to make it easier and better for consumers to access rooftop solar systems.

This will make it easy for more consumers to use solar energy by easing their process, removing certain costs and facilitating coordination between the consumer and the service provider.

Utility-Led Aggregation Model To Be Adopted Through IPGCL

As per the Chief Minister, the utility-led aggregation model will be adopted through IPGCL on the basis of competitive bidding. The government expects that adopting the competitive bidding process to select vendors will enable consumers to access solar systems at reduced costs along with the acceptable quality standards.

The whole process is to be conducted in a systematic manner.

IPGCL to Facilitate Solar System Installation and Consumer Grievances

IPGCL will be involved in the management of the rooftop solar system project. Among other tasks that will be carried out by IPGCL include coordination of installation of the solar system and consumer grievances.

The selected vendor will also offer free operation and maintenance for the first five years following the installation of the solar system. This is seen to lessen the burden of maintenance by consumers in the early stages of using rooftop solar.

Solar Net Metering Process Time Reduced from 75 Days to 25 Days

Among the notable changes made under the new policy is the shortened period required for solar net metering process.

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the process that used to take 75 days has been reduced to 25 days. The change has been effected in an effort to make the process less complicated and less time-consuming for consumers seeking to install the solar system.

Fee Waiver for Solar Power Systems Below 10 kW

There has also been a fee waiver from the government for residential solar power systems with a maximum capacity of 10 kW.

It is anticipated that the above move will simplify the installation of rooftop solar systems for domestic customers.

Target for 500 MW Rooftop Solar Capacity by Delhi

The government of Delhi plans to generate an additional capacity of 500 MW in rooftop solar by March 2027.

This policy is part of the larger scheme by Delhi to increase the usage of renewable energy to create a self-reliant power grid. It is anticipated that increased adoption of rooftop solar systems would increase the use of renewable energy to meet power needs.