Panic gripped Haiderpur in Haryana after a massive 10-foot-long python was spotted lurking in the fields, with villagers claiming that the reptile had swallowed a dog weighing nearly 20 kg.

Panic gripped Haiderpur in Haryana after a massive 10-foot-long python was spotted lurking in the fields, with villagers claiming that the reptile had swallowed a dog weighing nearly 20 kg. The snake was first spotted by labourers working in the fields, triggering panic and alarm. Curious villagers rushed to the spot, turning the sighting into a tense gathering around the giant reptile.

According to villagers, the python had allegedly swallowed the dog before it was discovered in the fields. Concerned by the situation, the wildlife department was alerted, prompting a team to reach the location and carry out a careful rescue operation.

The python was safely captured and later released into a nearby forest, away from human habitation.

Wildlife officials issued a stern warning to residents, urging them not to approach, tease or attempt to catch pythons, as such encounters can quickly turn dangerous.

The department also appealed to villagers to immediately alert wildlife officials whenever they spot a snake, rather than crowding around the reptile or attempting to intervene themselves.