    'Appalling to see such ignorance': K Kavitha slams Smriti Irani in row over paid menstrual leave

    Highlighting menstruation as an undeniable biological reality, Kavitha raised concerns about the refusal of paid leave for women during menstrual days, stating that this denial ignores the genuine pain experienced by countless women.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Friday (December 15) criticized Union Minister Smriti Irani's recent remarks on menstruation, expressing dismay over Irani's dismissal of menstrual struggles in the Rajya Sabha. In a social media post, Kavitha voiced her disappointment, finding Irani's comments "appalling" and emphasizing the need to address the challenges faced by women.

    Highlighting menstruation as an undeniable biological reality, Kavitha raised concerns about the refusal of paid leave for women during menstrual days, stating that this denial ignores the genuine pain experienced by countless women. She stressed the importance of acknowledging and accommodating these issues, advocating for a fair and level playing field for women's experiences.

    Expressing disconcertion over the lack of empathy towards the genuine challenges women encounter, Kavitha called for a bridging of the gap between policy-making and reality, urging for decisions to be made with empathy and reason, considering the actual struggles women face.

    Irani, serving as the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, had earlier mentioned in the Rajya Sabha that menstruation should not be viewed as a handicap warranting a specific policy for paid leave. She underscored menstruation as a natural aspect of a woman's life journey, stating that it should not be a reason to deny equal opportunities. Irani emphasized that issues should not arise where women are deprived of opportunities because of the viewpoint of someone who does not menstruate.

    The contrasting views between Kavitha and Irani regarding the recognition of menstrual struggles reflect a broader conversation on acknowledging and accommodating the challenges faced by women in society. The debate over the necessity of specific policies concerning menstrual leave continues to be a point of contention, highlighting the need for empathy and understanding in addressing these crucial issues concerning women's well-being.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 5:01 PM IST
