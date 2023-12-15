Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cash-for-query Case: SC adjourns Mahua Moitra's plea against her Lok Sabha expulsion till January 3

    Moitra faced expulsion from Lok Sabha on December 8 over alleged involvement in "unethical" behavior and "cash-for-query" charges. Subsequently, she moved to the Supreme Court, challenging her expulsion.

    The Supreme Court on Friday (December 15) adjourned the plea filed by Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra against her expulsion from Lok Sabha until January 3, 2024. A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti deferred the hearing as they hadn't reviewed the case files thoroughly. Justice Khanna, stating he received the file on the same morning, requested more time to scrutinize it, hence rescheduling the hearing to January 3.

    Moitra faced expulsion from Lok Sabha on December 8 over alleged involvement in "unethical" behavior and "cash-for-query" charges. Subsequently, she moved to the Supreme Court, challenging her expulsion.

    Her defense includes claims of "substantial illegality" and "arbitrariness" in the Lok Sabha ethics committee's recommendation. A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna heard her case on Friday, the last working day before the Supreme Court's winter break.

    Earlier attempts were made to expedite her petition. Moitra's lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, sought urgent listing while Chief Justice DY Chandrachud assured consideration of the plea.

    Her expulsion from Lok Sabha occurred via a voice vote, following an ethics committee's recommendation regarding sharing her log-in details and receiving gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani, prompting an opposition walkout during the decision.

