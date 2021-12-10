  • Facebook
    Amul pays tribute CDS General Bipin Rawat, says 'Har sainik ke yaar thhe woh...'; netizens react

    The Indian Army has set up a website (https://generalbipinrawattributes.in/) where people may pay their respects to the former Army Chief. 

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 3:32 PM IST
    Amul, a dairy company, paid respect to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in an Indian Air Force helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
    Amul shared a doodle of CDS Rawat, dressed in his uniform and travelling through a battle zone. The dairy company also sent a special statement honouring India's first CDS. "Har sainik ke yaar thhe woh, dushman ke liye talwar thhe woh (He was a friend to every soldier and a sword to every adversary)... General Bipin Rawat 1958-2021..." read the text.

    The post has gone viral, having been seen over 18,800 times.

    Let's take a look at how netizens reacted:

     

    Also Read | General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    Rawat, his wife, and 11 people were murdered when their IAF Mi-17V5 crashed in Coonoor. The former Army Chief was on his way to the Wellington Staff College to give a lecture. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the chopper accident, is being treated at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

    The Indian Army has set up a website (https://generalbipinrawattributes.in/) where people may pay their respects to the former Army Chief. 

