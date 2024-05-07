Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Man attempts suicide after killing wife, daughter in Kollam; son in critical condition

    In a shocking incident in Poothakkulam, Paravoor, a man identified as Sreeju (46), allegedly murdered his wife, Preetha (39), and daughter, Sreenanda (12), before attempting suicide.
     

    Kerala: Man attempts suicide after killing wife, daughter in Kollam; son in critical condition anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 7, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    Kollam: A man brutally killed his wife and daughter on Tuesday  (May 07) in Poothakkulam, Paravoor. The accused, Sreeju (46), attempted suicide after fatally attacking his wife, Preetha (39), and daughter, Sreenanda (12), by slitting their throats.

    Sreeju and Sreerag are in critical condition at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and a private hospital in Kottiyam respectively.

    Preliminary findings indicate that financial difficulties drove him to take such drastic action. Additionally, Preetha, who worked as a collection agent at a bank in Poothakkulam, was reportedly battling cancer.

    Further details are awaited...

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Students get scholarships through 'Fees-Free Municipal' initiative by Malappuram Corp rkn

    Kerala: Students get scholarships through 'Fees-Free Municipal' initiative by Malappuram Corp

    Kerala: West Nile fever outbreak in Kozhikode; 5 cases reported anr

    Kerala: West Nile fever outbreak in Kozhikode; 5 cases reported

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 414 May 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 414 May 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Husband attacks wife's friend who came to bedroom in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Husband attacks wife's friend who came to bedroom in Kozhikode

    Kerala: Supreme Court expresses displeasure over extra fee for sanitary waste disposal in Kochi city anr

    Kerala: Supreme Court expresses displeasure over extra fee for sanitary waste disposal in Kochi city

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Manoj Tiwari richest contender in Delhi; Check details of other candidates gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Manoj Tiwari richest contender in Delhi; Check details of other candidates

    Kerala: Students get scholarships through 'Fees-Free Municipal' initiative by Malappuram Corp rkn

    Kerala: Students get scholarships through 'Fees-Free Municipal' initiative by Malappuram Corp

    UP SHOCKER! Woman arrested for torturing husband, burning body parts with cigarette (WATCH) AJR

    UP SHOCKER! Woman arrested for torturing husband, burning body parts with cigarette (WATCH)

    Kerala: West Nile fever outbreak in Kozhikode; 5 cases reported anr

    Kerala: West Nile fever outbreak in Kozhikode; 5 cases reported

    Where is Deepika Padukone? Why did actress skip Met Gala THIS year? Check her viral photo RBA

    Where is Deepika Padukone? Why did actress skip Met Gala THIS year? Check her viral photo

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon