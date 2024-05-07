Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Manoj Tiwari richest contender in Delhi; Check details of other candidates

Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari is the richest among the prominent candidates representing the BJP, AAP, and Congress in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. The elections are scheduled to take place on all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi on May 25 in the sixth phase of the election.

Tiwari, who is running for the BJP's North East Delhi seat for the third time in a row, recorded an income of Rs 46.25 lakh in his 2022-23 income tax forms. He indicated that his sources of income include singing, acting, and serving as an MP. He earned a BA (Honours) from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where he also received a master's degree in physical education in 1994.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (71), the BJP's candidate in South Delhi, comes in second place with Rs 21.08 crore in total assets. Bidhuri's income tax forms for 2022-23 show that he earned Rs 14.93 lakh.

Mahabal Mishra (69), the AAP's candidate for West Delhi, is the third richest among the electoral competitors. He declared Rs 19.93 crores. Mishra's highest qualification is a pre-university certificate from LS College Muzaffarpur, Bihar, received in 1971.

Bansuri Swaraj (40), daughter of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, is fourth in the row, with total assets of Rs 19 crore, followed by former AAP politician Raaj Kumar Anand, who defected to the BSP and has assets worth Rs 17.87 crore.

Swaraj, the BJP's first-time candidate for the New Delhi seat, owns two automobiles, including a high-end Mercedes Benz acquired in 2023, according to her self-sworn affidavit. She owns one-sixth of a joint property in Palwal, Haryana, worth Rs 99.34 lakh, as well as three flats in Delhi's upscale areas—two on Jantar Mantar and one on Hailey Road.

Swaraj claimed in her election declaration that she earned Rs 68.28 lakh in her 2022-23 income tax return. She is a lawyer by profession, having received her Barrister-at-Law from the Inns of Inner Temple in London in 2007 and a Master of Studies from St Catherine's College, University of Oxford, in 2009.

Anand is the BSP contender for the high-profile New Delhi seat. He said in his poll form that he owns automobiles worth Rs 51 lakh, including those of his wife. Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate for the North East constituency who is running against Tiwari, has a total wealth of Rs 10.65 lakh. He earned a PhD from JNU in 2019.

In her poll affidavit, BJP candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi disclosed moveable and immovable assets totaling Rs 1.30 crore and Rs 27.60 lakh, respectively. She holds a Masters in Commerce from Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla. Praveen Khandelwal (64), the BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate, reported assets of Rs 6.62 crore. According to his income tax forms for 2022-23, he earned Rs 4.56 lakh. He graduated from Delhi University's Ramjas College.

Udit Raj (66), the Congress candidate for North West Delhi, earned his MA from Osmania University in 1988 and his LLB from MMH College, CCS University, Meerut, in 1995. In 2003, he obtained an honorary doctorate from the Bible College and Seminary in Kota. In his 2022-23 income tax forms, he reported an income of around Rs 1 crore. He owns moveable assets of Rs 5.54 crore.

Rajan Singh (26), the first third gender candidate in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, also filed his papers from the South Delhi seat. His election affidavit shows Rs 1 lakh cash in hand and total movable assets worth Rs 15.10 lakh, including 200 grams gold and about Rs 10,000 in a bank account. Singh declared no immovable assets in his poll affidavit.

Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25, with counting to take place on June 4.

