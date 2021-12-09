  • Facebook
    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    First Published Dec 9, 2021, 10:35 PM IST
    Over a billion Indians united in mourning the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the men in uniform who perished in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    Mortail remains of helicopter crash victims

    There was poignant silence in the Palam airport hangar where mortal remains of India's highest military official General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in the MI-17 V5 helicopter crash laid draped in the Indian flag. President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs paid tributes to the deceased and offered their condolences to the grieving family members. 

    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    Image: Brigadier LS Lidder

    Brigadier LS Lidder

    Defence Assistant to the Chief of Defence Services; commissioned to JAKRIF in December 1990
    Hailing from: Panchkula, Haryana

    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    Image: Lt Col Harjinder Singh

    Lt Col Harjinder Singh 

    Staff Officer to the Chief of Defence Services; commissioned into the Army on September 2001.
    Hailing from: Panchkula, Haryana

    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    Image: Havildar Satpal Rai

    Havildar Satpal Rai

    Commissioned in the Indian Army in March 2002; served in Siachen, Naushera, Nagaland and Manipur.
    Hailing from: Darjeeling, West Bengal

    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    Image: Naik Gursewak Singh

    Naik Gursewak Singh
    9 Para (Special Forces)

    Commissioned into the Army in March 2004; served in Ladakh, J&K (Poonch-Rajouri, South & North Kashmir); demolition specialist; expert in unarmed combat and close-quarter battle.
    Hailing from: Tarn Taran, Punjab

    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    Image: Lance Naik Vivek Kumar

    Lance Naik Vivek Kumar
    1 Para (Special Forces)

    Commissioned into the Army in December 2012; served in south and north Kashmir, Sino-Indian border ahead of Spiti; specialist in combat freefall, communication and unarmed combat expert 
    Hailing from: Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    Image: Lance Naik Jitender Kumar

    Lance Naik Jitender Kumar
    3 Para (Special Forces)

    Commissioned into the Army in March 2011; served in the desert sector along Indo-Pak border, Sino-Indian border near Pithoragarh and J&K; expert sniper and communications specialist.
    Hailing from: Sehore, Madhya Pradesh

    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    Lance Naik B Sai Teja

    Lance Naik B Sai Teja
    11 Para (Special Forces)

    Commissioned into the Army in June 2013; served in super high altitude in Arunachal Pradesh along Sino-Indian border and counter-terrorist operations in Manipur and Nagaland; expert in mixed martial arts, unarmed combat, communications and electronic warfare.
    Hailing from: Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    Image: Wg Cdr PS Chauhan

    Wing Commander PS Chauhan

    Commissioned in the Indian Air Force in June 2002 as a helicopter pilot
    Hailing from: Agra, Uttar Pradesh

    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    Image: Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh

    Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh

    Commissioned in Indian Air Force on June 2015 as a helicopter pilot 
    Hailing from: Ghardana Khurd, Rajasthan.

    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    Image: Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das

    Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das

    Enrolled in the Indian Air Force in June 2006 and was a Flight Engineer. 
    Hailing from: Angul, Odisha

    General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed

    Image: JWO A Pradeep

    Junior Warrant Officer A Pradeep 

    Enrolled in the Indian Air Force on January 2004 and was a Flight Gunner; recognised for flood rescue operations in Kerala in 2018
    Hailing from: Ponnukkara in Thrissur, Kerala

