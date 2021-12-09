General Bipin Rawat's demise: The last salute to the departed
Over a billion Indians united in mourning the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the men in uniform who perished in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.
Mortail remains of helicopter crash victims
There was poignant silence in the Palam airport hangar where mortal remains of India's highest military official General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who died in the MI-17 V5 helicopter crash laid draped in the Indian flag. President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs paid tributes to the deceased and offered their condolences to the grieving family members.
Image: Brigadier LS Lidder
Brigadier LS Lidder
Defence Assistant to the Chief of Defence Services; commissioned to JAKRIF in December 1990
Hailing from: Panchkula, Haryana
Image: Lt Col Harjinder Singh
Lt Col Harjinder Singh
Staff Officer to the Chief of Defence Services; commissioned into the Army on September 2001.
Hailing from: Panchkula, Haryana
Image: Havildar Satpal Rai
Havildar Satpal Rai
Commissioned in the Indian Army in March 2002; served in Siachen, Naushera, Nagaland and Manipur.
Hailing from: Darjeeling, West Bengal
Image: Naik Gursewak Singh
Naik Gursewak Singh
9 Para (Special Forces)
Commissioned into the Army in March 2004; served in Ladakh, J&K (Poonch-Rajouri, South & North Kashmir); demolition specialist; expert in unarmed combat and close-quarter battle.
Hailing from: Tarn Taran, Punjab
Image: Lance Naik Vivek Kumar
Lance Naik Vivek Kumar
1 Para (Special Forces)
Commissioned into the Army in December 2012; served in south and north Kashmir, Sino-Indian border ahead of Spiti; specialist in combat freefall, communication and unarmed combat expert
Hailing from: Kangra, Himachal Pradesh
Image: Lance Naik Jitender Kumar
Lance Naik Jitender Kumar
3 Para (Special Forces)
Commissioned into the Army in March 2011; served in the desert sector along Indo-Pak border, Sino-Indian border near Pithoragarh and J&K; expert sniper and communications specialist.
Hailing from: Sehore, Madhya Pradesh
Lance Naik B Sai Teja
11 Para (Special Forces)
Commissioned into the Army in June 2013; served in super high altitude in Arunachal Pradesh along Sino-Indian border and counter-terrorist operations in Manipur and Nagaland; expert in mixed martial arts, unarmed combat, communications and electronic warfare.
Hailing from: Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
Image: Wg Cdr PS Chauhan
Wing Commander PS Chauhan
Commissioned in the Indian Air Force in June 2002 as a helicopter pilot
Hailing from: Agra, Uttar Pradesh
Image: Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh
Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh
Commissioned in Indian Air Force on June 2015 as a helicopter pilot
Hailing from: Ghardana Khurd, Rajasthan.
Image: Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das
Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das
Enrolled in the Indian Air Force in June 2006 and was a Flight Engineer.
Hailing from: Angul, Odisha
Image: JWO A Pradeep
Junior Warrant Officer A Pradeep
Enrolled in the Indian Air Force on January 2004 and was a Flight Gunner; recognised for flood rescue operations in Kerala in 2018
Hailing from: Ponnukkara in Thrissur, Kerala