    Amboori Rakhi murder case: Court sentences 3 convicts to rigorous life imprisonment

    In the Amboori Rakhi murder case, the court pronounced its verdict against the convicts on Friday (June 9). The Vanchiyoor Magistrate Court sentenced three culprits to lifetime imprisonment.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In the Amboori Rakhi murder case, three men were found guilty by the Vanchiyoor Magistrate Court on Thursday (June 8). The quantum of punishment was pronounced today by the court wherein the three convicts have been sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 4.5 lakhs on each of the culprits. 

    Rakhi Mol, a 30-year-old resident of Thirupuram near Neyyattinkara, was murdered by Akhil Nair, 24, his brother Rahul Nair, 27, and their friend Adarsh Nair, 23. All three men were found guilty of the crime. 

    Under the provisions relating to murder and the destruction of evidence, Additional Sessions Court Judge K Vishnu pronounced them guilty.

    The crime took place on June 21, 2019. The prosecution asserts that Akhil, an Army driver, killed Rakhi along with two other people. Rakhi, who at the time worked in a private company in Kalamassery, was having an affair with Akhil. 

    Following an unexpected friendship, Akhil and Rakhi developed a deep bond. Akhil used to show her around town whenever she returned from vacation and pledged to marry her. Akhil became friends with another woman from Anthiyoorkonam and got engaged to her even though he was still in a relationship with Rakhi.

    Rakhi saw the engagement party pictures that were posted on social media. Rakhi, angry at how things had turned out, warned Akhil that she would not permit their union. Akhil forced Rakhi off with the assistance of two other people out of concern that she may ruin his marriage.  

    Akhil summoned Rakhi to the Neyyattinkara bus stop on that fateful day under the pretense of taking her to his newly constructed home. He drove her to Amboori through Dhanuvachapuram while they were together. Akhil used the seat belt in the vehicle to choke Rakhi during the trip. Later, the corpse was taken to Akhil's residence and buried in a pit there. 

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 5:33 PM IST
