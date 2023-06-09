Etihad Airways announces special fares for summer holidays; CHECK

Etihad Airways has announced special fares during the summer holidays. When booking before June 15 for travel between July 3 and September 30, 2023, special summer rates starting at Dh295 are available.

Abu Dhabi: For travel from the United Arab Emirates to a variety of locations on its network, Etihad Airways is providing special pricing. When booking before June 15 for travel between July 3 and September 30, 2023, special summer rates starting at Dh295 are available.

Business class tickets to Muscat start at Dh995, while first-class tickets cost Dh295. Travellers may visit Istanbul for as little as Dh895 in economy class, where they can savour delectable Turkish delicacies and daydream about the Ottoman era's opulent palaces and stunning architecture.

Flying to Paris starts at Dh2,795 for economy class. Football enthusiasts can fly economy class to Manchester for Dh2,495. In economy class, a flight to Munich costs Dh2,695; in business class, it costs Dh13,995.

With prices starting at Dh2,395 in economy and Dh14,995 in business, tourists can take advantage of the bargain to see the famous Lindt plant in Zurich and daydream by the Grindelwald and Interlaken.

With rates starting at Dh2,495 and Dh15,995 in economy and business class, respectively, chocolate enthusiasts can sample the most delectable combinations in Geneva, the cosmopolitan lakeside city home to a variety of international organisations and breathtaking mountain views.

Prices for flights to Amsterdam start at Dh2,995 for economy class and Dh14,995 for business class.

Prior to visiting the medieval castles and churches in Dublin, visitors can explore the breathtaking Cliffs of Moher, Kilmacduagh Abbey, and Galway for prices starting at Dh15,995 in business class.

Members of Etihad Guest, the acclaimed loyalty programme from Etihad Airways, can earn between 3 and 6 miles when making hotel reservations through Booking.com in addition to the discounted pricing.