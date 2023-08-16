Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajit Pawar proposed Union cabinet position to Sharad Pawar: Congress ex-CM

    The Congress and UBT Shiv Sena contended that the meeting between Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Ajit Pawar, was ill-timed. Ajit Pawar has aligned with the BJP and holds the position of Deputy Chief Minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 3:07 PM IST

    In a recent twist in Maharashtra's political landscape, a former Congress chief minister has allegedly disclosed intriguing details about a supposed "secret meeting" between Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle and NCP patriarch, Sharad Pawar. This revelation sheds light on two specific offers purportedly made by Ajit Pawar to garner support for the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    According to various reports, the ex-CM, Ajit Pawar presented two distinct propositions to Sharad Pawar during their clandestine meeting. The first involved assuring Sharad Pawar a position in the Union Cabinet, either as the Minister of Agriculture or as the chairperson of Niti Aayog.

    Additionally, Ajit Pawar proposed that his daughter, Supriya Sule, and the State NCP President, Jayant Patil, would also secure prominent positions within the Centre and the state government, respectively.

    However, Sharad Pawar promptly rejected these offers, making it clear that he had no intention of forming an alliance with the BJP in any capacity. The former Congress chief minister, who wished to remain anonymous, relayed this revelation. The alleged "secret meeting" between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, held at a developer's residence in Pune, has triggered significant speculation within Maharashtra's political circles.

    Controversy has been stirred by a recent "secret meeting," eliciting reactions from prominent political figures. The President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Nana Patole, the Chief of the United Bahujan Front (UBT) Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray, and former Chief Minister of the Congress, Prithviraj Chavan, all voiced their dissatisfaction with the situation.

    The Congress and UBT Shiv Sena contended that the meeting between Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Ajit Pawar, was ill-timed. Ajit Pawar has aligned with the BJP and holds the position of Deputy Chief Minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

    In contrast, both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar defended the meeting, asserting that there was nothing untoward about two relatives convening. Sharad Pawar emphasized that Ajit Pawar is his nephew and questioned the significance of raising concerns over a meeting between family members. However, Nana Patole firmly stated that the meeting was "unacceptable."

    The discussion of the Pawars' meeting also found its way into conversations between Uddhav Thackeray and Nana Patole during a meeting on Sunday evening. Furthermore, Nana Patole informed Rahul Gandhi about the situation, drawing his attention to the matter.

    A member of the United Bahujan Front (UBT) Shiv Sena disclosed that the BJP leadership is well aware of the strategic importance of securing Sharad Pawar's support. This backing is seen as pivotal for the BJP's goal of winning 35 to 40 out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
