Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 200 tourists stranded after bridge collapses in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag; Rescue ops underway | WATCH

    The local authorities at Kotwali Joshimath promptly informed the SDRF about the collapse of a two-storey house adjacent to a crusher unit, positioned along the banks of the Alaknanda River. As the house crumbled, there were concerns that several residents might have been trapped beneath the debris.

    Uttarakhand rains lead to bridge collapse in Rudraprayag, strands 200 tourists; Rescue operations underway WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    A group of over 200 pilgrims en route to the Kedarnath pilgrimage found themselves in a distressing situation when a segment of a pedestrian bridge at Rudraprayag's Bantoli collapsed. Social media platforms circulated visuals showcasing the fractured bridge, while local authorities diligently conducted a rescue operation to assist the stranded individuals.

    According to reports from officials, a total of 52 people have been successfully rescued as of now. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reported that the bridge situated in Goundar village had been swept away, leading to a significant number of individuals being marooned.

    'I miss Manish...': Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remembers Delhi's ex-deputy CM

    The SDRF promptly dispatched a rescue team to the scene, where they identified a group of people stranded on the opposite side of the collapsed bridge. However, the immediate launch of the rescue operation was impeded by the river's elevated water levels.

    An official explained, "Due to the elevated water level, traversing the river was not a viable option. Consequently, the team adhered to the Commandant's instructions and remained stationed at the site."

    The SDRF team later resumed their efforts, managing to extricate 52 individuals who had been caught in the predicament. These rescued individuals were subsequently moved to a more secure location.

    'Congress only prioritises Nehru and family...' BJP hits back after criticism over Nehru Memorial renaming

    The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of natural situations and the necessity for swift and efficient emergency responses to ensure the safety of those in need.

    Residential structure collapses in Joshimath

    In a separate incident, tragedy struck near the subsidence-affected region of Joshimath in Chamoli district when a residential structure collapsed, leading to the unfortunate demise of one individual. According to the SDRF, the distressing occurrence unfolded in Helang village, situated along the Badrinath highway between Pipalkoti and Joshimath, during the late hours of Tuesday evening.

    The local authorities at Kotwali Joshimath promptly informed the SDRF about the collapse of a two-storey house adjacent to a crusher unit, positioned along the banks of the Alaknanda River. As the house crumbled, there were concerns that several residents might have been trapped beneath the debris.

    Responding swiftly, the SDRF team arrived at the scene, discovering four individuals buried amidst the rubble and wreckage of the collapsed structure. Through diligent efforts, the SDRF managed to extricate three survivors from the debris, promptly transferring them to a nearby medical facility. Tragically, one individual lost their life at the site of the incident.

    The victim's remains were subsequently recovered from beneath the debris and handed over to the district police. This incident serves as a somber reminder of the precariousness of certain geographical areas and the need for efficient response mechanisms to mitigate the consequences of such disasters.

    Chandrayaan-3 undergoes final Moon-bound maneuver; Prepares for propulsion, lander module separation

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 1:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Vadakkunnathan temple illuminated in tricolour on Independence Day anr

    Kerala: Vadakkunnathan temple illuminated in tricolour on Independence Day

    I miss Manish Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remembers Delhi's ex-deputy CM AJR

    'I miss Manish...': Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remembers Delhi's ex-deputy CM

    Congress only prioritises Nehru and family BJP hits back after criticism over Nehru Memorial renaming

    'Congress only prioritises Nehru and family...' BJP hits back after criticism over Nehru Memorial renaming

    Kerala: Warring factions of mosque unite to hoist tricolour, but fight over who should do it anr

    Kerala: Warring factions of mosque unite to hoist tricolour, but fight over who should do it

    Chandrayaan-3 undergoes final Moon-bound maneuver; Prepares for propulsion, lander module separation AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 undergoes final Moon-bound maneuver; Prepares for propulsion, lander module separation

    Recent Stories

    Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday, calls him 'Ultimate Lover' MSW

    Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday, calls him 'Ultimate Lover'

    7 Vampires and werewolves movies on Netflix RBA EAI

    7 Vampires and werewolves movies on Netflix

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani breaks silence on 'playful' flirting with Elvish Yadav; Know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani breaks silence on 'playful' flirting with Elvish Yadav; Know details

    6 tips to make the most of your long flights mis

    6 tips to make the most of your long flights

    Football From Ronaldo to Neymar: 10 stars who joined Saudi Pro League osf

    From Ronaldo to Neymar: 10 stars who joined Saudi Pro League

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon