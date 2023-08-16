Over 200 tourists stranded after bridge collapses in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag; Rescue ops underway | WATCH

The local authorities at Kotwali Joshimath promptly informed the SDRF about the collapse of a two-storey house adjacent to a crusher unit, positioned along the banks of the Alaknanda River. As the house crumbled, there were concerns that several residents might have been trapped beneath the debris.

A group of over 200 pilgrims en route to the Kedarnath pilgrimage found themselves in a distressing situation when a segment of a pedestrian bridge at Rudraprayag's Bantoli collapsed. Social media platforms circulated visuals showcasing the fractured bridge, while local authorities diligently conducted a rescue operation to assist the stranded individuals.

According to reports from officials, a total of 52 people have been successfully rescued as of now. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reported that the bridge situated in Goundar village had been swept away, leading to a significant number of individuals being marooned.

The SDRF promptly dispatched a rescue team to the scene, where they identified a group of people stranded on the opposite side of the collapsed bridge. However, the immediate launch of the rescue operation was impeded by the river's elevated water levels.

An official explained, "Due to the elevated water level, traversing the river was not a viable option. Consequently, the team adhered to the Commandant's instructions and remained stationed at the site."

The SDRF team later resumed their efforts, managing to extricate 52 individuals who had been caught in the predicament. These rescued individuals were subsequently moved to a more secure location.

The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of natural situations and the necessity for swift and efficient emergency responses to ensure the safety of those in need.

Residential structure collapses in Joshimath

In a separate incident, tragedy struck near the subsidence-affected region of Joshimath in Chamoli district when a residential structure collapsed, leading to the unfortunate demise of one individual. According to the SDRF, the distressing occurrence unfolded in Helang village, situated along the Badrinath highway between Pipalkoti and Joshimath, during the late hours of Tuesday evening.

Responding swiftly, the SDRF team arrived at the scene, discovering four individuals buried amidst the rubble and wreckage of the collapsed structure. Through diligent efforts, the SDRF managed to extricate three survivors from the debris, promptly transferring them to a nearby medical facility. Tragically, one individual lost their life at the site of the incident.

The victim's remains were subsequently recovered from beneath the debris and handed over to the district police. This incident serves as a somber reminder of the precariousness of certain geographical areas and the need for efficient response mechanisms to mitigate the consequences of such disasters.

