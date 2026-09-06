Tripura Police arrested eight individuals, including the owner and staff of the Dream Foundation Rehab Centre in Agartala, in connection with the death of a patient, Tuhin Subhra Bhattacharjee. The arrests followed a complaint by the deceased's wife.

Tripura Police on Saturday arrested eight persons in connection with the death of Tuhin Subhra Bhattacharjee, who was undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre in Agartala, officials said.

The case was registered at New Capital Complex Police Station following a complaint lodged by the deceased's wife, Shahana Das Bhattacharjee, on August 16, a day after the alleged assault at the Dream Foundation Rehab Centre at Ujan Abhoynagar.

Police Detail Investigation, Confirm Arrests

According to police, Bhattacharjee had been admitted to the rehabilitation centre on August 9 for treatment. On August 15, he was allegedly assaulted at the facility. He was subsequently taken to a hospital, where the attending doctor declared him dead.

"Shahana Das Bhattacharjee lodged a complaint with us on 16 August 2026. Her husband, Tuhin Subhra Bhattacharjee, was admitted to the Dream Foundation Rehab Centre at Ujan Abhoynagar. He was later taken to the hospital, where the attending doctor declared him dead," the police said.

Based on the complaint, police registered Case No. 59 of 2026 under Sections 118(1) and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is being led by Sub-Inspector Joynal Hussain.

Paritosh Das said all eight accused persons, including the owner of the Dream Foundation, office staff and others associated with the rehabilitation centre, have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused were taken on police remand and were produced before the court on Saturday after completion of the remand period.

As part of the investigation, police examined the post-mortem report and analysed CCTV footage from the rehabilitation centre. Investigators said the evidence gathered so far indicates the involvement of all eight accused persons in the case.

Paritosh Das, OC, NCC PS, Agartala, said further investigation is underway.

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