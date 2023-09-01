After domestic LPG price reduction, Centre cuts commercial LPG prices by Rs 158; check details

In a gesture timed with Raksha Bandhan, the central government had earlier reduced the price of domestic LPG by Rs 200, presenting it as a gift to the women of the country.

Following the recent reduction in domestic LPG prices by the Centre, Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have responded by cutting the prices of 19-KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 158. This price adjustment takes effect immediately, with Delhi's retail sales price for a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder now standing at Rs 1,522.

In a gesture timed with Raksha Bandhan, the central government had earlier reduced the price of domestic LPG by Rs 200, presenting it as a gift to the women of the country. It's worth noting that these price revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur at the beginning of each month.

Notably, in the previous month of August, OMCs had already trimmed the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 99.75. This followed a slight increase of Rs 7 per commercial LPG gas cylinder in July.

Prior to these developments, there had been two consecutive reductions in the prices of commercial LPG cylinders, occurring in May and June of the same year. In May, OMCs had decreased the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 172, followed by a reduction of Rs 83 in June.

After the Centre's decision to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 just ahead of the festive season, opposition parties have voiced strong reactions.

Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda commented on the move, characterizing it as 'loot badi chhoot chhoti' (big loot and small relief). He pointed out that in 2014, the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs 400, and it has now risen to Rs 1100. Hooda emphasized, "In 2014, the rate (of LPG) was Rs 400. It is now Rs 1100, which will be slashed by Rs 200. This is just 'loot badi chhoot chhoti' (big loot and small relief)."

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expressed his views, congratulating the Prime Minister for finally considering a gift for women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Additionally, he pointed out that when the BJP was in the opposition, they used to vehemently criticize the prices of LPG cylinders, which were then around Rs 450-460. Sibal said, "I must congratulate the PM for at last thinking of giving a gift to the women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Secondly, when they (BJP) were in the opposition, they used to scream over the prices of LPG cylinders, which were at Rs 450-460 back then."