    BREAKING: Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to judicial custody until July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and three others, Dhanraj, Vinay, and Pradoosh, were sent to judicial custody until July 4 by a Bengaluru court in the Renukaswamy murder case. The total of 13 accused includes Darshan, who returns to Parappa's Agrahara after 13 years. The case involves the murder of Renukaswamy over alleged harassment of Pavithra Gowda.

    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, along with three other accused Dhanraj, Vinay, and Pradoosh has been sent to judicial custody until July 4 by a Bengaluru court in the Renukaswamy murder case.

    The judicial custody order extends to a total of 17 accused individuals, including those who were previously jailed on June 20. This includes Actor Darshan, who finds himself once again imprisoned at Parappa's Agrahara after 13 years. The remaining accused Pawan, Raghavendra, Nandish, Jagdish, Anukumar, Ravishankar, Deepak, Keshavmurthy, and Nikhil Naik have been remanded to judicial custody.

    Case background:

    The case revolves around the murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, who was reportedly sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. In retaliation, Swamy was brought to Bengaluru and subsequently murdered. The police have arrested a total of 19 individuals in connection with this case. Among the accused are prominent figures, including actor Darshan Thoogudeepa (A2), Pawan, Vinay, Pradosh, Nagaraj, and Laxman.

    The list of accused is as follows: A1, Pavithra Gowda; A2, Actor Darshan; A3, Pawan alias Puttaswamy; A4, Raghavendra; A5, Nandish; A6, Jagadish alias Jagga; A7, Anukumar; A8, Ravi; A9, Raju (Dhanraj); A10, Vinay; A11, Nagaraju; A12, Laxman; A13, Deepak; A14, Pradosh; A15, Karthik; A16, Keshav Murthy; A17, Nikhil Naik.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2024, 4:16 PM IST
