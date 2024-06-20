Renukaswamy murder case: B'luru court orders media restraint in reporting on actor Darshan, wife Vijayalakshmi

The Bengaluru session court has issued a restraining order against media outlets, prohibiting them from sharing unreliable or defamatory information regarding actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his wife Vijayalakshmi in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

A Bengaluru court has issued an injunction preventing media outlets from publishing defamatory content about Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa amid ongoing investigations into his alleged connection to the murder of Renukaswamy. The court's order, reported by Live Law, prohibits any dissemination of defamatory statements regarding Darshan, his wife Vijayalakshmi, or their family, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation and the need to uphold the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Also Read: Darshan Thoogudeepa murder probe: Cops recover iron rods, ropes used to kill Renukaswamy

The court's decision came in response to an interim petition filed by Vijayalakshmi, seeking protection against what she described as malicious and misleading coverage by the media. The order specifically bars 38 print, electronic, and social media entities from publishing, broadcasting, or sharing any content that could harm the dignity or reputation of Vijayalakshmi, Darshan, or their family.

Vijayalakshmi's plea emphasised that while her husband Darshan is currently a prime suspect in the FIR registered at Kamakshipalaya Police Station regarding Renukaswamy's murder, the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been proven yet. She accused the media of prematurely portraying Darshan as guilty, thereby influencing public opinion negatively.

Also Read: 5 SHOCKING details of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's fan's murder case

Vijayalakshmi's legal representatives argued that certain media reports had crossed ethical boundaries by labelling Darshan as a criminal and spreading false narratives about the couple's personal lives. They contended that such actions by the media not only jeopardise the chances of a fair trial but also inflict irreparable damage to the family's reputation.

The petition highlighted instances where the media allegedly distorted facts and speculated on the couple's marital status and personal disputes, which Vijayalakshmi asserted were entirely fabricated and aimed at sensationalising the case for higher viewership ratings.

Also read: Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi appears before police for investigation

In response to the court's decision, advocates representing Vijayalakshmi reiterated the need for responsible journalism and urged media organisations to refrain from sensationalism and adhere to ethical reporting standards. They expressed confidence that the legal proceedings would ultimately vindicate Darshan and restore the family's honour.

The court proceedings have been adjourned until July 11, with summons issued to the defendants, signalling a continued legal battle over media ethics and the right to privacy in high-profile criminal investigations.



Latest Videos