    Farmers protest 2.0 impact: Punjab faces 50% dip in diesel, 20% reduction in gas supply; check details

    In response to the protests, Delhi Police has adopted a firm approach, particularly at the Singhu Border, emphasizing that any weak point allowing the protesters to enter the national capital on their tractors cannot be conceded.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

    As the farmer protests continue to grip attention, the government has reported a substantial decline in fuel distribution to Punjab, with a 50% reduction in diesel and a 20% decrease in gas dispatches, according to sources cited by a news agency. This development emerges against the backdrop of the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest, where farmers are demanding a legal assurance for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

    In response to the protests, Delhi Police has adopted a firm approach, particularly at the Singhu Border, emphasizing that any weak point allowing the protesters to enter the national capital on their tractors cannot be conceded. The Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel received a detailed briefing on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at the Singhu Border, where a substantial gathering of farmers has converged.

    During the briefing, the forces were instructed that in the face of aggressive actions by the farmers, a defensive stance need not be adopted. This signals a robust approach by the authorities in managing the law and order situation at the protest sites.

    To maintain law and order in the border areas, including Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur, more than 5,000 police personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed. Videos from the Haryana border revealed the use of tear gas by the police to disperse protesters attempting to breach barricades.

    The farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, have called for a protest on February 13, demanding legislation guaranteeing MSP. The situation remains tense, with the authorities taking precautionary measures to ensure public safety and order.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 6:38 PM IST
