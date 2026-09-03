Rajasthan Congress has suspended former councillors Deepak Arora and Mohit Arora for six years. This action was taken after they were accused of assaulting and behaving indecently with Bikaner City Congress District President Madan Gopal Meghwal.

Congress Suspends Two Ex-Councillors for 'Serious Indiscipline'

Rajasthan Congress has suspended former councillors Deepak Arora and Mohit Arora from the party's primary membership for six years with immediate effect over allegations of assault and indecent behaviour with Bikaner City Congress District President Madan Gopal Meghwal.

According to the complaint received from Meghwal, an incident of assault and indecent behaviour took place during the inauguration of the office of Warden 50, Pragashi, Municipal Corporation, Bikaner.

“As per the complaint received from Madan Gopal Meghwal, District Congress Committee, Bikaner City, it has been informed that during the inauguration of the office of Warden 50, Pragashi, Municipal Corporation, Bikaner, an incident of assault and indecent behaviour with him by Deepak Arora, former councillor, Mohit Arora and others took place,” the letter reads.

"Former councillors Mr. Deepak Arora and Mr. Mohit Arora are suspended from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of 6 years." pic.twitter.com/uC4j38jUtc — Rajasthan PCC (@INCRajasthan) September 3, 2026 The party said such conduct towards the Bikaner City District Congress President amounted to serious indiscipline.

“This type of conduct towards the District President, Bikaner City, constitutes serious indiscipline. Taking the above complaint seriously, Mr Deepak Arora, former Councillor, and Mr Mahit Arora are suspended from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of 6 years with immediate effect,” it said.

Political Discussions Ahead of Local Body Polls

This comes ahead of the Municipal Corporation Elections in Rajasthan, to be held in two phases on September 9 and 11.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress leader Prahlad Gunjal met MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and discussed political issues ahead of the local body polls.

"Today, at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, I had a cordial meeting with Smt. @priyankagandhi, the National General Secretary of the Indian National Congress and a senior Congress leader. This pleasant and meaningful meeting, which lasted for about 30-40 minutes, involved detailed discussions on various important matters related to Rajasthan," Gunjal posted on X.

"Discussions were held not only on the current political, social, and public interest-related situations in the state but also on issues concerning the expectations of the common people, youth, farmers, women, employees, and various sections of society. During the meeting, deliberations took place on the development of Rajasthan, the strengthening of democratic values, and effectively raising issues concerning public welfare," he added.

(ANI)