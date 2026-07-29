A biker in Bijnor discovered a snake hiding inside his motorcycle's fuel tank. The reptile was rescued after mechanics dismantled the bike, causing panic among onlookers.

A biker in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district had a terrifying experience after discovering a snake hiding inside his motorcycle's fuel tank, forcing him to stop mid-ride and seek help.

The incident took place outside a banquet hall in Bijnor's Dhampur area. According to local reports, the biker was on his way to run an errand when he suddenly noticed movement beneath the motorcycle's fuel tank.

Snake Refuses to Come Out

Realising that a snake had found its way inside the bike, the rider immediately stopped in the middle of the road and raised an alarm. His cries attracted scores of onlookers, who gathered around the motorcycle to see what had happened.

At first, the snake remained hidden inside the bike despite people trying to locate it. A motorcycle mechanic was then called to the spot to dismantle the vehicle piece by piece in an attempt to rescue the reptile.

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As the mechanic removed the fuel tank and other body panels, the snake finally emerged. Startled and visibly defensive, it raised its hood, hissed and lunged towards the crowd, triggering panic among the onlookers.

The mechanic continued removing the remaining parts and carefully used a pipe to coax the snake out of the motorcycle. Once free, the reptile slithered rapidly across the road, causing people standing nearby to scatter in fear.

Rescuer Steps In

A local resident then stepped in and caught the snake with his bare hands. He initially attempted to release it into a nearby water body, but after objections from people present, the snake was secured inside a large container and later released safely into a forested area.

The dramatic rescue left the road crowded for a considerable time as curious locals watched the operation unfold.