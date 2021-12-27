  • Facebook
    5G services to be rolled out in India's several cities in 2022; is your city in it?

    While 4G was a huge step forward in allowing consumers to stream music and video while on the go, 5G is designed to connect many more devices than smartphones while providing significantly quicker speed and capacity.

    5G services to be rolled out in India several cities in 2022
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 7:21 PM IST
    Fifth generation (5G) telecom services will be available in certain locations across India in 2022. Gurugram, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Ahmadabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Gandhinagar are among the cities expected to receive 5G telecom services in 2022. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, among others, have installed 5G testing sites in these cities. According to the Department of Telecommunications, these metros and major cities will be the first to receive 5G connectivity in the country next year.

    The fifth generation is the most recent update of mobile broadband networks based on long-term evolution. In addition to top telecom carriers and smartphone manufacturers, the government is actively involved in facilitating the implementation of 5G services. The Department of Telecommunications has enlisted the assistance of premier research institutions in the development and testing of 5G technologies.

    The 'Indigenous 5G Testbed project' involves eight organisations: the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research, and the Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology.

    The Indigenous 5G Test Bed project began in 2018 and is scheduled to be finished by December 31, 2021. The Department of Telecom is funding the initiative. This project has cost the department Rs 224 crore. Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman expressed anticipation earlier this month that a 5G testbed would be available in early January. The term "testbed" refers to creating a particular environment for testing products or services. Hardware, software, operating system, and network settings are all included. As testing nears completion, the spectrum allocation will be essential in determining the destiny of the country's commercial rollout of 5G.

    Also Read | IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says auction for 5G spectrum likely to take place in April or May of 2022

    5G primarily operates in three frequency bands: low, mid, and high. The speed in the low band spectrum is restricted to 100 Mbps. On the other hand, the mid-band spectrum provides faster speeds than the low band but has restrictions in terms of coverage area and signal penetration. The internet speed in the high-band spectrum can reach 20 Gbps. The fastest internet speed measured in 4G is 1 Gbps.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 7:21 PM IST
