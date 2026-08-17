Forest officials seized 20-30 kg of wild meat in Hanur Wildlife Range, Karnataka. The operation follows the killing of three suspected poachers, an incident TN CM C Joseph Vijay has called a 'massacre' while demanding a high-level investigation.

Wild Animal Meat Seized in Combing Operation

Forest officials have seized approximately 20-30 kg of wild animal meat, 4 tents, and other materials during a combing operation in Hanur Wildlife Range under the Cauvery Wildlife Division on August 15, 2026.

According to a press release issued on August 16, the operation was carried out at Hanur Wildlife Range in connection with a wildlife crime case. The drive was conducted under the supervision of Chamarajanagar District Collector and District Magistrate, Dinesh Kumar Meena.

During the combing operation on August 15, officials did not find any wild animal meat in 2 bags initially. However, while the investigation team was on its way to the spot, department staff seized the meat at the location itself. On August 16, after completing the investigation, officials, along with the Assistant Conservator of Forests, seized 4 tents at the crime scene, along with 2 litres of water in a Mirinda plastic bottle and 20 to 30 kgs of wild animal meat packed in 2 bags. The seized wild meat has been taken into government custody. A post-mortem examination of the meat was conducted on August 16, 2026.

Forest Department Property Vandalised

Officials also reported that miscreants had damaged 7 anti-poaching camp sheds and 9 residential houses. In addition, one government four-wheeler and 4 department two-wheelers were vandalised, causing significant loss to the government and the department. Based on the damage, forest officials and staff have filed complaints at the local police station regarding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

TN CM Condemns Killing of Tamil Residents

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday condemned the killing of three Tamil residents in an alleged firing by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area, terming the incident a "massacre" and demanding a high-level investigation.

In a post on social media platform X, Vijay said, "It is heartbreaking that Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter, and Kumar, who were Tamils residing in villages in the Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, were shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the early hours of August 15, 2026, in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area. I strongly condemn this massacre."

Dismissing the initial reports provided by the forest authorities, Vijay added, "The explanation provided by the Karnataka Forest Department regarding this incident is unacceptable. An honest investigation must be conducted regarding this brutal incident. A high-level investigation committee should be constituted, and appropriate punishment should be meted out to those responsible." Vijay also urged the Karnataka government "to provide all necessary assistance to the families of the victim and to take appropriate measures to ensure that no such incident occurs again."

3 Suspected Poachers Killed in Firing

Three suspected poachers were killed in an exchange of fire with forest personnel in the early hours of Saturday at Maria Mangala Beat near Shagya village in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

The deceased have been identified as Antoniswamy, Peter, and Kumar, residents of Thomiyar Palya village in the Maria Mangala Beat area. They are suspected of having entered the forest illegally for hunting. According to the forest personnel's account, the officials on duty at Maria Mangala opened fire after the suspected poachers allegedly pointed a gun at them. The bodies were initially taken to the morgue of Kollegal Government Hospital, where police have deployed a security cordon. (ANI)