    24 hours car inspection drive on Mumbai-Pune expressway to commence on December 1; check details

    RTO inspectors working in rotating shifts will examine the driver's license, the pollution under control (PUC) certificate, the renewal documentation, the national permit, the vehicle registration certificate (RC) book, and other documents. 

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 8:16 PM IST

    The regional transport office (RTO) inspectors will begin a 24-hour car inspection programme on December 1 to prevent accidents on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and create awareness about safe driving.

    The decision was announced on November 12 at the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) in Pune during a meeting presided over by state transportation commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar.

    "The drive will be carried in collaboration with the highway police and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) teams that oversee the expressway," said Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.

    RTO inspectors working in rotating shifts will examine the driver's license, the pollution under control (PUC) certificate, the renewal documentation, the national permit, the vehicle's registration certificate (RC) book, and other documents. 

    "Our message to travellers is to bring the necessary documents and follow traffic rules," Shinde explained. 

    On the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, nearly 7,000 cars have incurred fines for breaching the speed limit. In the past ten months, penalties totalling more than one crore had to be paid.

    Between January 1 and October 31, 2022, nearly 7,325 vehicle drivers were fined. Penalties of one crore rupees have been imposed. For exceeding the speed limit, small cars are fined Rs. 2,000, while large lorries are fined Rs. 4,000.

    The maximum speed limit on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway is 100 kmph and 80 kmph for vehicles carrying ten or more passengers. If the limit is exceeded, the expressway's CCTV cameras identify the car by number, and a fine is imposed.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 8:16 PM IST
