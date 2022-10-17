'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

The four people who died in a BMW car crash on Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh last week appeared to be aiming at a speed of 300 kilometres per hour. The passengers were on Facebook Live as they reached 230 kmph. In the chilling video that surfaced on social media, one of them is heard saying, "Charon marenge (All four of us will die)." The man at the wheel asks the fellow passenger to keep quiet so that he can drive.