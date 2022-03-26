Traffic affected after oil tanker overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The oil spill near the Amrutanjan bridge caused a complete halt in vehicle traffic on one side of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway heading towards Mumbai.

After an oil tanker overturned in one route close to Amrutanjan bridge, the traffic on the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway came to a standstill on Saturday morning, the official stated.

According to the traffic police, the incident occurred at around 6 am on Saturday, which affected the traffic by over 15 km towards the Mumbai stretch.

The highway police said that the vehicle flow on one side of the highway stretch was stopped entirely due to the oil spill. Meantime, the local fire brigade officers, rural police, and highway patrol team have set up camp on the scene.

On Twitter, Netizens expressed their grievances, with some claiming to have been stuck near the Amrutanjan bridge for more than four hours.

