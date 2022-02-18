  • Facebook
    2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case: 38 out of 49 convicts given death sentence

    Special Judge AR Patel granted Rs 1 lakh in compensation to individuals killed in the bombings while delivering the verdict. He also ordered compensation of Rs 50,000 to individuals who suffered serious injuries and Rs 25,000 to those who suffered lesser injuries.

    2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case 38 out of 49 convicts given death sentence gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
    A special court constituted for the expeditious trial of the 2008 serial bomb bombings in Ahmedabad on Friday ordered death sentence for 38 of the 49 prisoners, under the rules of UAPA and IPC 302. The 11 others were condemned to life in jail without the possibility of parole.

    Special Judge AR Patel granted Rs 1 lakh in compensation to individuals killed in the bombings while delivering the verdict. He also ordered compensation of Rs 50,000 to individuals who suffered serious injuries and Rs 25,000 to those who suffered lesser injuries.

    On February 8, the court convicted 49 people in the serial bombings case, which claimed 56 lives and wounded over 200 others. 

    On July 26, 2008, around 20 bomb explosions were detonated throughout Ahmedabad in a span of 70 minutes in a heinous terror assault.

    The 49 defendants were found guilty under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Damage to Public Property Act. Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to kill), 121 (a) (conspiracy to wage war or try to wage war against the nation), and 124 (a) (sedition) of the UAPA, as well as Section 16(1)(a)(b) of the UAPA, were implicated.

